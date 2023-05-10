Whenever we buy a new SIM card, the first thing we all do is save the new phone number on our mobile phones so that we can use it for future reference. However, things get really challenging when we get a phone with a SIM card but without any recharge on it (you cannot make a call to your friend to ask for your number from him) or when we find a SIM card in our wallets or cupboards, and we have no idea about it. Also Read - Poco F5 arrives in India with 64MP camera, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, more: Check details

Since the start of the minimum recharge requirement, some of us don't use our secondary SIM card much and often activate it everywhere we face some emergency like no network coverage on the primary SIM card or low internet speed and things like that.

In such scenarios, tricks to find your phone number come in handy. Here, we will show you how you can know your phone number through your Android smartphone. You just need to insert the SIM card into the Android smartphone.

A step-by-step guide to find your phone number on Android smartphones

Step 1: Go to Settings and scroll down to About device.

Step 2: Scroll down to Status and click on it.

Step 3: Then, click on SIM card status.

You will find your phone number there for both SIM cards. These steps are similar for most Android smartphones. However, they can vary depending on the skin of the Android OS.

Here, we will look at how to find your phone number on an Android-based MIUI where steps differ slightly.

A step-by-step guide to find your phone number on Android-based MIUI smartphones

Step 1: Go to Settings and you will find About device at the top.

Step 2: Search for All specs and click on it.

Step 3: Scroll down to Status

There you will find the phone number for both of your SIM cards.

