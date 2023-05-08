Smartphone apps have made accessing online services easy. These apps provide easy login, quick access to content by downloading it in the background and sending regular updates to users through notifications. Case and point, when someone likes photos on Instagram or when a user’s favourite Youtuber uploads a new video on the platform. Also Read - Apple iPad most-selling tablet in March quarter, followed by Samsung Galaxy Tabs

To provide users with these services, apps regularly communicate with their servers present around the around through the internet. In addition to this, apps also share a lot of personal data like location history, contact lists, search history etc. with their database for profiling and better targeting of services.

In doing so, these apps consume a lot of data in the background, and this also drains a mobile phone's battery.

So, if you want to stop apps from getting access to the internet or sharing your data in the background, you can turn on Data Saver mode in your Android smartphone,s which will restrict certain apps from consuming data in the background. Here is a step-by-step guide for enabling Data Saver mode on an Android smartphone.

How to enable Data Saver mode on Android smartphones

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Click on Mobile network.

Step 3: Scroll down to Data Saver and click on it.

Step 4: Turn on the Data Saver.

You can also give unrestricted data access to some important apps such as instant messaging apps to get regular messages on your smartphone from the Unrestricted data option in the Data Saver.

Once you switch on the Data Saver mode, it will stop apps from accessing the internet in the background and you may need to click on some images to view them while browsing.

It is worth noting that these steps are similar for most Android smartphones but may also vary depending on the user interface of the Android-based operating system.

Let’s look at how steps vary for a Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

A step-by-step guide for enabling Data Saver on a Samsung Galaxy smartphosne

Step 1: Open Settings on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Step 2: Click on Connections and then on Data usage.

Step 3: Click on Turn on now to enable the Data saver mode.

