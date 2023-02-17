WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in India. Millions of users share photos, videos, and messages daily on the platform. The app also has group chats that allow the admin to share a message with multiple users at once. Also Read - How to create WhatsApp avatar, set it as your display picture, and remove it

Speaking specifically of group chats, if in case you want to leave a group chat without reading the messages in the group, there’s a way. And that’s exactly what we’ll show you here. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users on Android can now save disappearing messages

Leaving a group chat without reading the unread messages can be a savior at times. If you are on iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS allows you to leave messages with the help of a long press, which was 3D touch back in the day. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone

That said, let’s see all the way of exiting WhatsApp group chats without reading messages on iPhones.

Exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhones

Before we get started, make sure you are on the latest version of WhatsApp. If not, head to the app store and update the app. Currently, WhatsApp’s latest version is 23.2.75.

Now, without further ado, let’s see the steps.

First Method

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, swipe left on the group.

Step 3: You should now see two options – More and Archive. Tap on More.

Step 4: Lastly, tap on ‘Exit group’ and confirm.

Second Method

This method is comparatively simpler and users who liked using 3D touch could prefer this method. Although 3D touch is gone, it was replaced by long-press. So that’s what we’ll be using here.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, press and hold or long press on the group chat.

Step 3: You should now see multiple options. Tap on the last option ‘Exit group’ and confirm to leave the group.

That’s how easily you can exit a WhatsApp group without reading unread messages. Interestingly, if you use the second method, you can get a glance at some of the messages in the group without others knowing.