comscore How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages
News

How to exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhones

How To

WhatsApp lets you leave a group chat without reading any messages, here's how to do that on your iPhone.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp lets you leave a group chat without reading any messages in the group.
  • WhatsApp also allows you to leave a group chat using long-press.
  • WhatsApp had had this feature for a long time.
WhatsApp1

WhatsApp is the most popular instant messaging app in India. Millions of users share photos, videos, and messages daily on the platform. The app also has group chats that allow the admin to share a message with multiple users at once. Also Read - How to create WhatsApp avatar, set it as your display picture, and remove it

Speaking specifically of group chats, if in case you want to leave a group chat without reading the messages in the group, there’s a way. And that’s exactly what we’ll show you here. Also Read - WhatsApp beta users on Android can now save disappearing messages

Leaving a group chat without reading the unread messages can be a savior at times. If you are on iPhone, WhatsApp for iOS allows you to leave messages with the help of a long press, which was 3D touch back in the day. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on iPhone

That said, let’s see all the way of exiting WhatsApp group chats without reading messages on iPhones.

Exit WhatsApp group without reading messages on iPhones

Before we get started, make sure you are on the latest version of WhatsApp. If not, head to the app store and update the app. Currently, WhatsApp’s latest version is 23.2.75.

Now, without further ado, let’s see the steps.

First Method

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, swipe left on the group.

Step 3: You should now see two options – More and Archive. Tap on More.

Step 4: Lastly, tap on ‘Exit group’ and confirm.

Second Method

This method is comparatively simpler and users who liked using 3D touch could prefer this method. Although 3D touch is gone, it was replaced by long-press. So that’s what we’ll be using here.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now, press and hold or long press on the group chat.

Step 3: You should now see multiple options. Tap on the last option ‘Exit group’ and confirm to leave the group.

That’s how easily you can exit a WhatsApp group without reading unread messages. Interestingly, if you use the second method, you can get a glance at some of the messages in the group without others knowing.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2023 3:15 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Amazon announces Mega Electronics Days sale: Check top offers here

OnePlus 11R 5G to get three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

Google India sacks 400 employees from various operations

Elon Musk shuts down two Twitter offices in India

Airtel expands its 5G network to more cities in Bihar, Odisha: Check details

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out Kept Messages Feature, Here s What It Does - Watch Video

How To Recover Deleted Instagram Messages? Here Is A Simple Trick That You Can Use - Watch Video

OnePlus 11 5G vs OnePlus 11R 5G: What s different?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: The ultimate Android smartphone

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video

Tech Updates/Launch

Search Engine Opera Jumps In The AI Race By Adding ChatGPT To Its Search - Watch Video
Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Oppo Launches Its First Stylish Flip Flagship Phone! Know Here The Price And Feature - Watch Video
Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video

Features

Amazon's Self-Driving Car Shuttles People On Public Roads For First Time - Watch Video
WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video

Features

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out ‘Kept Messages’ Feature, Here’s What It Does - Watch Video