Apple Music, the music streaming app from Apple, has introduced a new feature called Crossfade that allows users to enjoy a more seamless listening experience. Crossfade, as the name implies, blends the end of one song with the beginning of another, eliminating the gap between tracks. This is especially useful for long playlists or albums that are meant to be listened to as a continuous flow. To enable Crossfade, users need to have the latest version of the Apple Music app and an active Apple Music or Apple One subscription. The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices. If you find this feature interesting and want to learn how to enable Crossfade on your device, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable Crossfade in Apple Music.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable Crossfade in Apple Music

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the three dots at the top right corner.

Step 3: Select Settings from the menu.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on Playback.

Step 5: Here look for the Crossfade option and enable the toggle placed in front of it.

Step 6: Now, choose the desired crossfade time. The available options range from 0.5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Once Crossfade is enabled, users will notice a smoother transition between songs as they play. The length of the transition will depend on the crossfade time selected by the user.

The Apple Music subscription costs Rs 99 per month for individual users, Rs 59 per month for students, Rs 49 per month for voice only plan and Rs 149 per month for a family plan that includes six people.

