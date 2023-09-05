Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, but some people may want to delete their accounts permanently for various reasons. Whether it is to protect their privacy, improve their mental health, or reduce their screen time, deleting Instagram can be a liberating decision. However, before taking this irreversible step, users should back up their data, such as photos, comments, and profile information. Instagram allows users to request a copy of their data via email, which can take up to 48 hours to receive. To delete an Instagram account permanently, users need to access a specific section on a browser or Instagram app and select a reason for leaving. They will then be asked to enter their password and confirm their choice. Once done, the account will be hidden for 30 days, after which it will be deleted forever.

READ MORE Apple may raise iPhone 15 Pro prices for new design and zoom features

Alternatively, users can choose to temporarily disable their account, which will log them out and make their profile invisible to others. This option can be reversed at any time by logging back in. However, if you have made up your mind and want to delete your Instagram account, here is a step-by-step guide on how to delete your Instagram account.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete an Instagram account

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your Android device and log in to your account.

Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and select Settings and privacy.

Step 3: Tap Accounts Center and then tap Personal details.

Step 4: Tap Account ownership and control and then tap Deactivation or deletion.

Step 5: Choose Delete account and tap Continue.

Step 6: Select a reason why you want to delete your Instagram account from the drop-down menu and tap Continue again.

Step 7: Re-enter your password and tap Continue.

Step 8: Tap Delete account to confirm your decision. You will see a message that tells you when your account will be removed from Meta’s system. If you change your mind within 30 days, you can log back into Instagram and tap Keep Account.