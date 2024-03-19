How to connect to a VPN (Virtual Private Network) on an iPhone

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a communication technology that establishes a secure connection between a computer, a smartphone, or any device that can access the internet and a network. As the name suggests, it is a private network without interference from a third party. In other words, if a device is connected to the internet through a VPN, the contents accessed are private and cannot be accessed by the internet service provider. It does so by encrypting the internet traffic and disguising the user’s identity, often resulting in a secure internet environment. A VPN also lets users access websites that are otherwise blocked in their location by choosing any region as the network exit node.

You can use a VPN service on your iPhone easily. There are two ways to do that: through a VPN app and configuring a VPN manually. Let us go through each method and see how you can connect to the VPN on your iPhone.

Using a VPN service or app

This is the easiest way for most people. Many VPN service providers have their apps that you can download from the App Store. Once you have installed the app, you will just need to log in with your account information and tap a button to connect. This is how you do it:

Choose a VPN service provider, such as NordVPN and Windscribe, and download their app from the App Store. Open the app and create an account or log in with your existing account information. The app will usually prompt you to connect to a VPN server. You can choose a server from a list or search for a specific server location. Most VPN services are paid, but you can go for the free ones if you are not going to be a regular user. Tap the “Connect” button and your iPhone will connect to the VPN server.

Manually configuring a VPN service

This is a more complex process that is typically only necessary if you need to connect to a private network at work or school. To do this, you will need to know the specific VPN server address, login credentials, and security protocol. You can then add this information to your iPhone’s VPN settings. Here is how to use this method: