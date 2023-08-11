Paytm allows users to check their CIBIL score for free. CIBIL score is a three-digit number that reflects the credit history and repayment behaviour of an individual. It ranges from 300 to 900, with higher scores indicating better creditworthiness. A good CIBIL score can help users get faster loan approvals, lower interest rates, and better credit card offers.

The CIBIL score and report on Paytm are provided by TransUnion CIBIL, one of the leading credit bureaus in India. The report contains information such as your personal details, credit summary, account details, enquiry details, and credit score analysis. You can use this report to understand your credit health and improve it if needed.

Paytm also offers personalized loan and credit card offers based on your CIBIL score. You can compare and apply for various products from different lenders on the app. You can also access other financial services such as savings accounts, mutual funds, insurance, and postpaid on Paytm.

Paytm claims that checking your CIBIL score on its app does not impact your score in any way. It also assures that your personal information is 100 percent secured and not shared with any third party. You can check your CIBIL score on Paytm once a year for free.

Paytm is one of the first payment apps in India to offer free CIBIL scores and reports to its users. This feature can help users to monitor their credit health and make informed financial decisions.

If you find this feature of Paytm interesting and want to check your credit score for free. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your CIBIL score on Paytm

A step-by-step guide on how to check CIBIL score on Paytm:

Step 1: Download the Paytm app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Log in to the app using your registered mobile number and password.

Step 3: Scroll down and select the Free Credit Score option under the Loans and Credit Cards section.

Step 4: Enter your PAN number, date of birth, gender, and email address.

Step 5: Agree to the terms and conditions and tap on Get Free Credit Report.

Step 6: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and verify your identity.

You will see your CIBIL score and report on the screen. You can also download it as a PDF file or share it via email or WhatsApp.