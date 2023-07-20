Looking up the chart of vacancies for seat reservations and still not being able to find any seats? Here’s where the tatkal ticket booking facility makes it easier on the Paytm app. In this article, we will walk you through the process of booking a Tatkal ticket on IRCTC. The Tatkal booking facility was introduced in December 1997 by IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), to shorten the reservation period and complete the journey in the shortest time possible. We will cover everything from creating an account to making a payment. So, whether you are a first-time user or you are just looking for a refresher, read on for all the information you need to book a Tatkal ticket on IRCTC.

5 Steps to book tatkal ticket through Paytm

Step 1: Log in to your Paytm Account:

Login to your Paytm Account with your mobile number and enter the passcode for a successful login. Continue to book your Tatkal tickets through Paytm. Paytm allows you to book Tatkal train tickets 30 minutes after the opening time of the booking hours, that is, 10:30AM for AC class and non-AC class at 11:30AM.

Step 2: Enter train details:

After logging in, continue to fill in the required details:

Source and destination

Enter your boarding source and destination

Select your travel date

Tatkal tickets can only be booked 24 hours prior to the date of the journey or on the date of boarding; therefore, Tatkal keys are bound by dates. Enter the precise date of onboarding or journey.

Select your train

Select your preferred train to onboard the journey, and thoroughly check the boarding station and the destination.

Select quota as Tatkal

Ensure the Quota section is selected as “Tatkal” and proceed with your Tatkal booking application by tapping “Click on Booking”.

Step 3: Enter passenger details:

Fill in the essential fields displayed on the Paytm app:

Passenger Name: enter your name as per your Government ID Age: enter your age as per your Government ID Select berth preference: select the preferred berth during the time of booking the Tatkal tickets.

IRCTC features boarding tickets where up to six passengers on a single ticket can be booked through Paytm.

Step 4: Enter your contact details.

Enter your correct and active email ID and contact number in order to get an e-ticket copy of your Tatkal ticket sent to your mobile number/ email.

Step 5: Pay for the Tickets

Paytm makes Tatkal booking a hassle-free process, right after entering all the required details, continue to click on “Proceed to Book”, select an option to pay, and then confirm your Tatkal ticket, Pay through Paytm wallet or other options such as UPI Payments, prepaid Debit and Credit cards, and Net Banking.

With its user-friendly experience, Paytm’s payment gateway makes no delay by entering a passcode or pin into your wallet, UPI, or Cards to book Tatkal train tickets and get your e-tickets in no time.

Get ready to book your tickets instantly through the Paytm app. Search “Train Ticket Availability” and continue your journey.

PNR Confirmation Prediction Feature

Paytm features a fantastic way to predict your ticket confirmation even before having a waitlisted ticket booked. With the “Confirmation Prediction Feature” exclusive to Paytm, now you can view the chances of your ticket confirmation as you search for train tickets. This also enhances the possibility of booking a confirmed ticket. This feature also helps to opt for a specific train that has a higher chance of tickets getting confirmed.