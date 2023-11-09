Dhanteras is on Friday and on this auspicious day, buying gold is a tradition in India. But before buying Gold for yourself, make sure you check its authenticity by seeing the hallmark number present on Gold. Gold hallmarking is mandatory in India as it provides an assurance to consumers on the purity of Gold. However, this hallmark number or Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number can be fake at times.

That said, you must check if the Gold is real or pure by verifying the HUID number. To do that, the government has its own portal which you can access on your smartphone. All you need to do is use the Umang app.

Let’s see how you can check the authenticity of gold using the Umang app.

How to check Gold’s authenticity using the Umang app

Step 1: Download the Umang app from the PlayStore for Android phones and the App Store for iPhones

Step 2: First, you will need to Register or Login on the app. To do that tap on ‘Register/Login’ on the home page.

Step 3: Now, on the Register/Login page, tap on ‘Register here’ to register as a new user, or simply enter login details to log in. To register or log in, you will need to first verify your mobile number. To do that, enter your mobile number and proceed to get an OTP. Then, continue.

Step 4: Once you have signed up and are in the Umang app, tap on the search bar on the tap that says Search in UMANG.

Step 5: Now, type ‘Verify HUID’ in the search bar and select the first result that is by BIS Care.

Step 6: Now, enter the hallmark number or HUID number present on the Gold coin/Gold item and tap on verify.

Step 7: Once you tap on verify, you should see the details of the Jeweler Registration number and the Hallmarking Centre if your Gold is real. It will also show purity details, date of hallmarking, outlet name, and other details. If the Gold isn’t real, it won’t show these details.

If the Gold is not genuine then you can file a complaint by emailing @bis.gov.in.