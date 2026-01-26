How to add mobile number or email to Aadhaar Card: step-by-step guide

Your Aadhaar card is tied to a lot more than just identity these days. From downloading e-Aadhaar to updating details or accessing government services, everything depends on one thing, your registered mobile number. An email ID isn’t mandatory, but it definitely helps, especially when OTPs don’t come through or you’re trying to track update requests. Also Read: I lost my Aadhaar Card, and this quick process helped me get a duplicate one

The problem? A lot of people either skipped adding these details during enrolment or changed their phone number years later and forgot about Aadhaar altogether. If that sounds familiar, here's what actually works right now, and what still needs a physical visit.

Why adding a mobile number or email is important

A registered mobile number is non-negotiable if you want to use Aadhaar online. OTP-based verification is required for downloading Aadhaar, making updates, or using it for authentication.

Email ID, on the other hand, is optional but useful. UIDAI sends update confirmations, acknowledgement slips, and recovery details over email. If your phone is switched off or unreachable, email becomes the backup.

Can this be done fully online?

The short answer is no. At the moment, UIDAI does not allow you to add or change your mobile number or email ID completely online. You can only verify details that are already linked.

UIDAI has talked about rolling out online updates by linking Aadhaar with databases like PAN, passport and ration cards. That system is still in phases. Until it goes live, updating contact details means visiting an Aadhaar centre.

However, you can book an Aadhaar update appointment online, which can help you avoid queues by booking a slot. To do so:

Go to the UIDAI website

Visit the My Aadhaar and choose Book an Appointment

Select your city or Aadhaar Seva Kendra

Enter your mobile number and verify it via OTP

Pick a date and time that works for you

On the appointment day, visit the centre at your scheduled time and fill out the Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Form. Tick mobile number or email under update details and then complete biometric verification. You will have to pay the update fee too and make sure to collect the acknowledgement slip with URN, which will let you track the update status online later.

How to check if your details are linked

Once the update is done:

Visit the UIDAI website

Go to Verify Email/Mobile Number

Enter Aadhaar number and the contact detail

Confirm using OTP

That’s it. No shortcuts yet, but at least now you know exactly what works and what doesn’t.