Google Meet gets Companion Mode on Android, iOS: How to use it

Google Meet Companion Mode: Google first announced Companion Mode for Google Meet back in 2021. However, at the time, this feature was available to a limited set of users. Then in 2022, the company rolled out support for Companion Mode on Google Meet’s web-based platform. Now, almost two years later, the company has announced that it is expanding support for this feature. Google, via an update on its official blog post, announced that it is bringing the companion mode to Google Meet’s Android and iOS-based apps.

What is Google Meet’s Companion Mode?

As Google explains it, Google Meet’s companion mode is designed to connect those in meeting rooms with their remote teammates, giving everyone access to interactive features and controls. Google Meet users can use companion mode for the following:

READ MORE Top 10 Productivity Apps for Android In 2024

–Checking-in to the meeting room such that they are identified by name.

— Sharing an emoji reaction without interrupting the speaker.

— Raising hand to indicate that you would like to speak.

— Turning on captions to view subtitles as everyone speaks during a meeting.

— Exchanging chat messages with other meeting participants.

— Viewing and zooming in on presented content to follow along with the presenter on your own device.

Who is eligible to get Google Meet’s Companion Mode?

Google says that this feature is being rolled out to all Workspace, Workspace Individual customers and personal Google Account users.

On Android, it will be available with version 229 of the Meet app and version 2024.01.28 of the Gmail app. Similarly on iOS, it will be available with version 225.0 of the Meet app and version 6.0.231231 of the Gmail app.

How to use Companion Mode in Google Meet?

Connect with Companion mode in Google Meet from the meeting invite:

Step 1: In a meeting invite, click Join button.

Step 2: Under ‘Other joining options’ click the Use Companion mode option.

Step 3: From the pop-up after you join, click the Check-In button.

Connect with the Companion mode in Google Meet with a short link:

Step 1: In your browser, enter g.co/companion.

Step 2: Select a meeting or enter a meeting code.

Step 3: From the pop-up after you join, click Check-in.

Check into your conference room in Companion mode after the meeting starts:

Step 1: In Companion mode, at the bottom left, click your meeting name.

Step 2: In the dialog box, click Check-in.