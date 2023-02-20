comscore How to share your Google Calendar with a person, group, an organisation
Google Calendar hacks: How to share your calendar with a person, group, an organisation

Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can share your Google Calendar with a person, a group or an organisation.

  • Users cannot share Google Calendar invite from Google Calendar mobile app.
  • Users can share a Google Calendar invite with an individual or a group.
  • Users can also share a Google Calendar invite with everyone in their organisation.
Image: Pixabay

Google Calendar is an incredibly use platform that lets users set meetings and invite others to join them on Meet. The platform can be particularly handy when a user is setting up a meeting well in advance. So, if you are new to Google Calendar, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can share an invite with a person or a group or with your entire organisation. Also Read - Poco X5 series to get a third device soon, could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

How to share a calendar with specific people or a group

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.
Note: You cannot share calendars from the Google Calendar app.
Step 2: On the left side of the window, go to the “My calendars” section and expand it.
Step 3: Now click the Down arrow and then hover over the calendar you want to share.
Step 4: Now click the More button and then click the Settings and Sharing button.
Step 5: Next, click the Add People option under the ‘Share with specific people’ option.
Step 6: Add a person’s or group’s email address.
Step 7: Lastly click the Send button. On doing so, the recipient will get your invite, which they need to click to add the calendar to their list. Also Read - Nokia X30 5G launched in India at Rs 48,999: Alternatives to consider buying

How to share a calendar with the public

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.
Step 2: On the left of your browser window in Google Calendar, find the “My calendars” section and the click the Down Arrow button to expand it.
Step 3: Now, hover over the calendar you want to share, and click the More button.
Step 4: Next, click the Settings and Sharing button.
Step 5: Under “Access permissions” section, select Make Available to Public option.
Step 6: Next to “Make available to public” option, pick the level of access you want to give in the drop-down menu.
Step 7: Click the Send button. Also Read - ChatGPT lists Elon Musk, Donald Trump as controversial public figures

How to share a calendar with everyone in your organisation

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.
Step 2: On the left, next to the ‘Other Calendars’, click Add and then click ‘Create new calendar’ option.
Step 3: Add the name of the calendar, a description, and a time zone.
Step 4: Now, click Create Calendar option.
Step 5: To share it, click the name of your new calendar on the left side.
Step 6: Point to the shared calendar and then click More option.
Step 7: Now, click the Settings and Sharing option.
Step 8: Under Access permissions, check the ‘Make available for your Organisation’ box.
Step 9: Click the Down arrow and then choose an option in the permissions box.
Step 10: Click the Send button.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 5:39 PM IST
