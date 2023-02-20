How to share your Google Calendar with a person, group, an organisation

Google Calendar is an incredibly use platform that lets users set meetings and invite others to join them on Meet. The platform can be particularly handy when a user is setting up a meeting well in advance. So, if you are new to Google Calendar, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can share an invite with a person or a group or with your entire organisation. Also Read - Poco X5 series to get a third device soon, could be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 2

How to share a calendar with specific people or a group

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.

Note: You cannot share calendars from the Google Calendar app.

Step 2: On the left side of the window, go to the “My calendars” section and expand it.

Step 3: Now click the Down arrow and then hover over the calendar you want to share.

Step 4: Now click the More button and then click the Settings and Sharing button.

Step 5: Next, click the Add People option under the ‘Share with specific people’ option.

Step 6: Add a person’s or group’s email address.

Step 7: Lastly click the Send button. On doing so, the recipient will get your invite, which they need to click to add the calendar to their list.

How to share a calendar with the public

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.

Step 2: On the left of your browser window in Google Calendar, find the “My calendars” section and the click the Down Arrow button to expand it.

Step 3: Now, hover over the calendar you want to share, and click the More button.

Step 4: Next, click the Settings and Sharing button.

Step 5: Under “Access permissions” section, select Make Available to Public option.

Step 6: Next to “Make available to public” option, pick the level of access you want to give in the drop-down menu.

Step 7: Click the Send button.

How to share a calendar with everyone in your organisation

Step 1: Open Google Calendar on your PC.

Step 2: On the left, next to the ‘Other Calendars’, click Add and then click ‘Create new calendar’ option.

Step 3: Add the name of the calendar, a description, and a time zone.

Step 4: Now, click Create Calendar option.

Step 5: To share it, click the name of your new calendar on the left side.

Step 6: Point to the shared calendar and then click More option.

Step 7: Now, click the Settings and Sharing option.

Step 8: Under Access permissions, check the ‘Make available for your Organisation’ box.

Step 9: Click the Down arrow and then choose an option in the permissions box.

Step 10: Click the Send button.