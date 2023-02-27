1/6
Google Meet
Google also said that Google Meet now offers noise cancellation during calls on more Android mobile devices. This feature will let users filter out distracting background sounds, like nearby construction or lawn mower sounds while they talk.
Google Keep
Google said that soon, the Google Keep single note widget will help users to swiftly manage their notes and check off to-do lists right from their Home screen. This widget will display reminders, background colours and add images added to notes from the Keep app while also syncing with users’ smartwatches.