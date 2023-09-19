Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a joyous celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birth. The festival lasts for 10 days during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, on Chaturthi Tithi in either August or September. This year, from September 19 to September 28, the festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. Ganesh Chaturthi is a highly popular celebration in India, particularly in Maharashtra and neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Lord Ganesh is the most revered of all Hindu deities and is known as the remover of all obstacles.

During the festival, clay idols of Ganesha are placed in homes and elaborate pandals and worshipped daily for ten days. Along with prayers and fasting, prasad is prepared daily, including delicacies like modaka, believed to be Ganesha’s favourite sweet. On the tenth day, the festival culminates with a street procession and the immersion of the idol in nearby waterways.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, here is a step-by-step guide on how to send Ganesh Chaturthi stickers on WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to send Ganesh Chaturthi stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp stickers.

Step 2: Choose an app of your choice and install it.

Step 3: Open the app and select the sticker pack you want to add to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Tap on the Add to WhatsApp option and confirm.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon to access the stickers.

Step 6: Select the sticker you want to send and tap on it.

WhatsApp for iOS devices does not allow third-party stickers of Raksha Bandhan. If you are an iOS device user, you can create your own Rakhi stickers using a Sticker Maker App.

To send GIFs on WhatsApp, users need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the attachment icon.

Step 2: Select Gallery and then GIFs.

Step 3: Choose a GIF from the available options or search for one using keywords.

Step 4: Tap on the GIF you want to send and add a caption if you want.

Step 5: Tap on the send button.