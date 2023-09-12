Fitbit to Google account migration begins, here's how to do it

Probably the last leg of Google’s takeover of Fitbit has kicked off with account migration. You can now migrate your Fitbit account to Google. This is not applicable to new Fitbit users because you will be required to use your Google account to log in during the setup on your new Fitbit device. But if you own a Fitbit device from before Google came into the picture, you need to migrate your account to continue using your Fitbit. The process is simple, in case you are worried about how your parents or grandparents will manage. Moreover, there is ample time for you until at least 2025.

Google and Fitbit said that legacy users are not required to migrate their accounts immediately. You still have more than a year, and if you are worried whether you will remember to migrate your account later, both companies will give you plenty of warnings and a deadline after which using a Google account will become mandatory. The support for the Fitbit account will end after the deadline, as well. You have the option of going for a different fitness tracker in case you do not want to share your Fitbit with Google. However, if you are planning to stick to Fitbit, using a Google account will eventually become compulsory.

How to migrate your Fitbit to a Google account

The first thing you need to ensure is that your Fitbit app is up to date. You can check the Google Play Store on an Android device or the App Store on an iPhone to look for any updates. If you made sure your app is updated, open it. You are likely to see a prompt saying “Fitbit is part of the Google Family.” Begin with the process by tapping on “Get Started.”

— Now, tap “Step 1: Choose your Google Account” to see a list of available Google accounts. Tap the one you want to migrate your Fitbit to. Remember you cannot migrate Fitbit to a Google Workspace account, so if you do not have a personal account, you will have to create one.

— Continue with the process by tapping “Step 2: Review and confirm your Fitbit Setup.” In this stage, you are required to review your profile information and your health and wellness data. You can choose what data you want to migrate from this screen. After you are done with the selection process, tap “Continue.”

— Tap “Step 3: Review how Google uses Fitbit data and agree to move” to go further through the process. Here you will see an outline of Google’s privacy policy and how the company will manage your Fitbit data. If you are okay with Google’s pitch for privacy, tap “Agree and move” to give your consent.

— On the next screen, you will be asked if you want to contribute your health data to Google and Fitbit for research. Since this is an optional requirement, you can skip it if you do not want to share your data. Tap “No thanks” if you do not agree or else tap “I agree.”

— The next step requires you to choose whether you want to sync your data to Google’s Health Connect API. If you agree, tap “Turn On” or else “Not now.” Then tap “Done.”

Your Fitbit has now successfully migrated to your Google account.

In case you do not see the prompt, you can go to the “Today” tab and tap the settings icon in the upper left corner. Then, scroll down to find and tap “Manage your account” and then choose “Move account.” The following steps are the same as above.