If you have a Facebook page for your business, brand, or community, you may want to share the responsibility of managing it with other people. You can do this by assigning different roles to the people you trust, such as admins, editors, moderators, and more. An admin is the most powerful role you can give to someone on your Facebook page. An admin can do everything that you can do as the page owner, such as creating and deleting posts, sending messages, responding to comments, viewing insights, running ads, and adding or removing other page roles. If you want to add someone admin to your Facebook page, here is a step-by-step guide on how to add an admin to your Facebook page.

A step-by-step guide on how to add an admin to your Facebook page

From desktop

Step 1: Go to Facebook and log in to your account.

Step 2: Navigate to your Facebook page by clicking on its name in the left sidebar menu.

Step 3: On your page, click on the Settings option in the top-right corner.

Step 4: In the left sidebar menu, click on Page Roles.

Step 5: In the Assign a New Page Role section, type the name or email address of the person you want to make an admin. You can choose from your friends list or anyone who likes your page.

Step 6: Click on the drop-down menu next to the person’s name and select the Admin role. You can also choose other roles, such as editor, moderator, advertiser, analyst, or live contributor, depending on the level of access you want to give.

Step 7: Click on the Add button to send an invitation to the person. They will need to accept the invitation before they can access your page as an admin.

From mobile

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your device and tap on the menu icon (three horizontal lines) in the bottom-right corner (on iPhone or iPad) or the top-right corner (on Android).

Step 2: Tap on Your X Pages (where X is the number of pages you have) to see your Facebook pages.

Step 3: Tap on the page you want to manage and then tap on the gear icon in the top-right corner to access the page settings.

Step 4: Tap on Page Roles and then tap on Add Person to Page at the top.

Step 6: If prompted, enter your Facebook password and continue.

Step 7: Type the name of the person you want to make an admin and select them from the list. You can choose from your friends list or anyone who likes your page.

Step 8: Tap on the Edit Person option and select the Admin role. You can also choose other roles, such as editor, moderator, advertiser, analyst, or live contributor, depending on the level of access you want to give.

Step 9: Tap on the Save button to send an invitation to the person. They will need to accept the invitation before they can access your page as an admin.