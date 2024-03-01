If you are employed in a company, be it public or private, chances are that you are subscribed to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). Now, if you want to add a bank account or update it, you’ll have to log in to the Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) portal and complete the process. Once you log in to your EPF account, you can not only update the bank account details but also check your balance.

Let’s see how you can update the bank account details first. Follow the steps below to add or update bank account details on the EPF passbook.

How to update bank account details on EPF passbook

Step 1: Head to the EPFO Unified Member portal. You can do a Google search to look for the official website or just copy and paste the link into the browser – https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Enter your UAN number and Password. Fill in the Captcha and tap on Sign in.

Step 3: Look for the ‘Manage’ tab and tap on it.

Step 4: Choose ‘KYC’ from the dropdown menu.

Step 5: Select your Bank account from the list of banks.

Step 6: Enter your Bank Account number, Name, and IFSC code.

Step 7: Tap on Save.

Once you follow all the steps above and the employer approves it, your new Bank details should appear in the approved KYC section.

That’s how easily, you can update your bank account details on EPF passbook.

Now, let’s see how you can view your EPF passbook.

How to view your EPF passbook

Step 1: Visit the EPFO home page. Just copy and paste the link into the browser – https://www.epfindia.gov.in/

Step 2: Tap on Services in the top left corner.

Step 3: Tap on For Employees.

Step 4: Tap on Member Passbook.

Step 5: Enter your UAN number and Password. Fill in the Captcha and tap on Sign in.

Step 6: Once you Sign in, all the details will show on your screen. Now, to view your EPF passbook, you will have to click on Download e-passbook.

Step 7: Select the financial year for which you want to download the passbook. Enter the Captcha and tap on Download.

Your EFP passbook should now be downloaded and saved in your phone’s downloads folder. That’s how you can easily view your EPF passbook. Apart from this method, you can also use the Umang app to view your EPF passbook. This main process stays the same on the app.