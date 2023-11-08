Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular mobile games in India, and like many online titles, it allows players to link their social media accounts to their game account. Here are reasons why linking accounts to the game is a plus.

Benefits of Linking a Social Media Account to BGMI

There are several benefits to linking a social media account to BGMI. These include:

Saving game progress : When you link a social media account to BGMI, your game progress is saved to the cloud. This means that you can access your game progress from any device, as long as you are logged in to the same social media account.

Accessing exclusive content : Some social media accounts offer exclusive content for BGMI players. For example, the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page offers exclusive skins and other rewards for players who link their Facebook accounts to the game.

: Some social media accounts offer exclusive content for BGMI players. For example, the PUBG Mobile India Facebook page offers exclusive skins and other rewards for players who link their Facebook accounts to the game. Socializing with friends: Linking a social media account to BGMI allows you to socialise with your friends who also play the game. You can see their game progress, chat with them, and even invite them to play with you.

How to Link a Social Media Account to BGMI

To link a social media account to BGMI, follow these steps:

Open the BGMI app. Tap on the profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap on the “Settings” tab. Tap on the “Social” tab. Tap on the social media account that you want to link. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the linking process.

How to Unlink a Social Media Account from BGMI

To unlink a social media account from BGMI, follow these steps:

Open the BGMI app. Tap on the profile icon in the top left corner of the screen. Tap on the “Settings” tab. Tap on the “Social” tab. Tap on the social media account that you want to unlink. Tap on the “Unlink” button. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the unlinking process.



Troubleshooting

If you are having trouble linking or unlinking a social media account to BGMI, please try the following: