Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a free-to-play mobile battle royale game developed by Krafton. It is a localised version of the popular game PUBG Mobile, specifically designed for Indian players. The game’s regular updates and events keep the gameplay fresh and exciting, making it a favourite among mobile gamers in India. Additionally, BGMI has gained immense popularity among friends due to its realistic graphics, engaging gameplay, and social features, allowing players to connect with their friends and play together in real-time. One such feature is Chatroom, it is a great way for gamers to connect with their friends and other players, share their experiences, and strategize together in real-time during gameplay.

Here is how to create and enter a chatroom in BGMI?

How to create chatroom in BGMI

Open BGMI: Launch the game on your mobile device. Click on the “Chat” Icon: Once you are in the main menu, click on the “Chat” icon located at the bottom right corner of your screen. Select “Create”: If you want to create a new chatroom, click on “Create” at the bottom of the screen. Choose Chatroom Settings: You can select the settings such as room name, type, password, and maximum number of players. Invite Friends: After setting up the chatroom, you can invite your friends to join by clicking on the “Invite Friends” button. Connect: Once invited, you can connect with friends and play together or choose to hang out with your group your own way.

How to join existing chatroom in BGMI



Open BGMI: Launch the game on your mobile device. Click on the “Chat” Icon: Once you are in the main menu, click on the “Chat” icon located at the bottom right corner of your screen. Join a Chatroom: To join an existing chatroom, click on the “Join” button at the bottom of the screen. Enter Chatroom ID: You can enter the chatroom ID or password if required. Chat with Friends: Once you have entered the chatroom, you can chat with your friends using the messaging feature.

That’s it! You have successfully created/entered a chatroom in BGMI. Remember to follow the game’s rules and guidelines when interacting with other players in the chatroom. Have fun playing!