Asia Cup 2023: How to watch India vs Bangladesh match for free online

Asia Cup 2023 update: Asia Cup 2023 tournament has witnessed some interesting cricket matches in the past couple of days. Now India is all set to battle Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match will begin at 3PM IST today and it will be streamed in India via Disney Plus Hotstar. This means that interested people will be able to watch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament on Disney Plus Hotstar’s Android and iOS-based mobile apps and on its official website.

But there is a catch. Disney Plus Hotstar users who watch the India vs Bangladesh match on the company’s mobile apps will be able to do so completely free of cost. While they will still have to log in their Disney Plus Hotstart account, or make one if they don’t have it already, to watch the match, they won’t be required to subscribe to a paid tier of the service. Simply put, interested people will be able to watch the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match for free in the Disney Plus Hotstar mobile apps.

However, users who access the platform on a bigger screen, say a personal computer, a laptop or a TV, will have to subscribe to one of paid tiers of the Disney Plus Hotstar subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar had made the announcement informing its subscribers of its plan last month via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look at its post here:

Landing clearance mile na mile, Free mein Asia Cup aur ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup toh mil gaya! Ab dekho duniya ke sabse bade tournaments ke sabhi matches, kahin bhi, apne mobile par, bilkul free sirf Disney+ Hotstar mobile pe pic.twitter.com/IRFC7SpBHb — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) August 21, 2023

That said, if you want to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 cricket match on a bigger screen, here are the Disney Plus Hotstar plans you can opt for:

— Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile Plan costs Rs 149 for three months or Rs 499 a year. It gives access to content on one mobile device at a time. This is an ad-supported plan.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Super Plan costs Rs 899 a year and it gives access to any two devices at a time. This is an ad-supported plan.

— Disney Plus Hotstar Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 a year and it gives users access to content on four devices at a time. It is an ad-free plan.