Apple hacks: How to remove malware from your iPhone

Apple deploys strong guard rails to protect its iPhones from malware and other forms of threats. The company also issues frequent security updates to fix bugs and issues that are known to being exploited by hackers in the wild. Despite the level of security the company deploys, iPhones aren’t entirely immune to malware and viruses. Malware can be downloaded on an iPhone by suspecting apps, a message containing a malicious link or even a fraudulent mail or a website. So, if you find yourself in a situation where you suspect that your iPhone has been infected by a malware, here are five ways you can remove it. But before we delved into the details, here is how you can find out if your iPhone has been infected by a malware.

How to find if your iPhone has malware?

Here are seven tell-tale signs to detect if your iPhone has got malware:

Your iPhone’s battery life is shorter than usual. You are seeing pop-up ads on your iPhone frequently. Apps on your iPhone crash without any reason and frequently. You see unfamiliar apps on your iPhone that you didn’t install. Your data usage has gone up significantly. Your iPhone is working noticeably slowly. Your iPhone is overheating.

How to remove malware from your iPhone?

Update your iOS

A lot of times, Apple rolls out security updates to fix critical vulnerabilities and bugs. Look for OS updates and download them as soon as possible.

Clean your iPhone’s browsing data

Sometimes, the devil lies in the browsing data and the easiest ways to get rid of it is by clearing it. Remove browsing history from all the web browsers that you use on your iPhone.

Remove suspicious apps

Malware often end up on iPhones by masquerading as legitimate apps. Remove all the apps that you don’t remember downloading or installing.

Restore your iPhone

If the above options fail and you still see the same tell-tale signs, try restoring your iPhone to a previous backup. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Go to Settings app and open General settings.

Step 2: Click on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Step 3: Choose Erase All Content and Settings.

Step 4: Choose Restore from iCloud Backup.

Factory reset your iPhone

If everything else fails, try restoring your iPhone to factory settings and then setting it up again. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Go to Settings app and open General settings.

Step 2: Click on Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Step 3: Choose Erase All Content and Settings.

Step 4: Choose Set Up as New iPhone.