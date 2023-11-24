Our smartphones use SIM cards to help us communicate with others, whether for personal or professional purposes. The SIM card is not a new invention, but what is new is that you can lock it with a SIM PIN. A SIM PIN is a personal identification number that only works for your SIM card. If you enable it, your SIM will not work without it. This can protect your SIM card from unauthorized use if your phone is lost or stolen. If you find this feature interesting and want to enable it on your SIM card, here is a step-by-step guide on put up a SIM card lock on Android phone and iPhone.

A step-by-step guide on how to put up a SIM card lock on Android phone and iPhone

On Android

READ MORE iPhone 16 may not come with Touch ID as Apple pulls plug on technology

Step 1: Go to Settings, Security and More Settings.

Step 2: Tap on SIM card lock.

Step 3: Turn on lock SIM card and enter the default PIN if this is the first time you are locking the SIM card.

Step 4: To change the default PIN, tap on Change SIM PIN and enter your old and new PINs. Remember that entering the wrong SIM PIN three times will block your SIM card.

On iPhone

Step 1: Go to Settings, Mobile Data and SIM PIN.

Step 2: Turn on SIM PIN and enter the default PIN if this is the first time you are locking the SIM card.

Step 3: To change the default PIN, tap on Change PIN and enter your old and new PINs. Remember that entering the wrong SIM PIN three times will block your SIM card.

Meanwhile, to make your Apple ID and iCloud account more secure, you can use two-factor authentication. This is a security feature that asks you to enter a password and a six-digit code every time you log in on a new device or access sensitive information. The code is sent to your trusted devices or phone number, so only you can access your account. This makes it difficult for hackers to break into your account. If you want to enable this feature on your iPhone, follow these steps to set up two-factor authentication for your Apple ID on iPhone.