Sony WF-1000XM5 premium ANC earbuds launched in India

Sony on Wednesday introduced its flagship active noise cancelling truly wireless earbuds, WF-1000XM5 in India. The new Sony WF-1000XM5 come with better ANC capabilities, the company’s “most exceptional” call quality, and enhanced support for High-Resolution Audio Wireless with the help of its own high-quality LDAC codec. Sony said it has significantly improved the active noise cancellation on the earbuds by taking advantage of a new processor. The shape of the new WF-1000XM5 compliments the technology to offer the “best noise-cancelling performance.”

“WF-1000XM5 has redefined the concept of earbuds. We are proud to announce that our earbuds have incorporated the features which provide an elevated immersive sound experience to the listeners,” said Sunil Nayyar, managing director at Sony India. “With these earbuds, we aim to stand on our position as one of the best earbuds manufacturers in truly wireless earbuds segment globally as well as in India.”

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds price in India

The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds cost Rs 24,990, but you can get it for less if you choose to pre-order. As part of the pre-order offers, Sony is giving away a discount of Rs 3,000 and an SRS-XB100 portable Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 4,990 for free. Pre-orders are now live on all online and offline channels such as Sony Center and other shopping platforms and will run till October 15. That is when the discount and freebie offer ends. The Sony WF-1000XM5 will go on sale on October 16 and be available in black and platinum silver colours.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds specifications

The Sony WF-1000XM5 comes with a new Integrated Processor V2 that, the company says, helps utilise the already available HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e to the fullest. Both chips work in tandem to capture ambient sound even more accurately. There are three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback microphones, which help improve low-frequency cancellation performance. At the same time, the ability to reproduce lower frequencies has improved, too, thanks to the new Dynamic Driver X. Sony claims the Noise Isolation Earbud Tips, featuring polyurethane foam material, in WF-1000XM5, reduces noise in the high-frequency range, for a better listening experience.

In terms of audio, the new Sony WF-1000XM5 supports 24-bit audio processing and high-performance analogue amplification. As a result, you get low distortion and crystal-clear audio. With support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless, LDAC, and DSEE Extreme, the Sony WF-1000XM5 upscale digital music is even better. There is also support for 360 Reality Audio on the earbuds. There is also support for head tracking on these earbuds, so the sound moves with head movements when earbuds are paired to eligible phones. There are adaptive sound control and speak-to-chat features available, as well.