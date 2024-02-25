Sonys WF-1000XM5 long-term review: High on comfort but leaves wanting more

Sony WF-1000XM5 Shubham Verma 4 5 Techlusive Rating : 4/5

Sony’s latest offering, the WF-1000XM5, represents a significant leap forward in the popular true wireless earbuds category. While carrying the legacy of exceptional noise cancellation and audio quality, the XM5 introduces several key improvements, especially in terms of comfort and functionality. However, these advancements come at a premium price, and there are some nuances to consider before making the purchase decision. I used the XM5 for long enough to test these earbuds thoroughly, and here is my review to help you decide whether these should be your next earbuds purchase or not.

A comfort revolution

One of the most striking improvements in the XM5 lies in its design. Unlike their bulkier predecessors, the XM5 earbuds boast a sleek and lightweight build that prioritises comfort. They sit snugly in the ears, eliminating the fear of them popping out during vigorous workouts or active use. This enhanced comfort allows for extended wear without fatigue, making them ideal for long journeys or workdays. The included ear tips, softer than those in the XM4s, further contribute to the comfortable fit.

Premium aesthetics and functionality

The build quality of the XM5s is top-notch, exuding a premium feel that justifies the high price tag. The sleek and stylish design makes them a statement piece, while the solid construction ensures durability. The charging case also boasts a premium aesthetic, but its increased thickness compared to the XM4s might render it slightly less pocketable.

Functionality is another area where the XM5s shine. The touch controls are responsive and intuitive, accompanied by audible cues to confirm successful interactions. Additionally, the XM5s introduce convenient head gesture controls, allowing users to answer calls with a simple nod and manage music playback hands-free. Sony also retains the automatic music play/pause feature that activates when the earbuds are inserted or removed.

Best-in-class noise cancellation

The XM5 solidifies Sony’s dominance in the noise-cancelling game. They boast a significantly improved ANC system thanks to the new “Dynamic Driver X” chip. This advanced technology effectively blocks out ambient noise, offering superior performance compared to the XM4. Whether it’s the constant hum of a fan, the rhythmic clatter of a train, or the chatter in a bustling cafe, the XM5 creates a serene sonic bubble for the listener. Additionally, the unique feature that automatically activates transparency mode when the user starts speaking allows for seamless conversations without needing to remove the earbuds. However, this feature might be disruptive for those who enjoy humming or singing along to music, as it can activate transparency mode inadvertently. Fortunately, this can be disabled in the companion app.

Top-tier audio, with a caveat

The XM5 earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality, placing them among the best-sounding wireless earbuds in the market. The sound is generally well-balanced, with crisp highs and powerful bass that can be further customised to individual preferences via the equaliser in the app. However, the audio experience can vary slightly depending on the device used. LDAC-supporting Android phones will unlock the full potential of the XM5, offering the most detailed and impactful sound. On devices limited to SBC or AAC codecs, the audio might be slightly less nuanced. While iPhones deliver a rich listening experience, the dynamic range might feel compromised at times. Fortunately, Sony’s DSEE Extreme technology helps mitigate this issue, significantly enhancing the sound quality on non-LDAC devices.

Another noteworthy feature is the spatial audio with head tracking. While offering a decent experience, it might not be as immersive as offerings from some competitors like Apple AirPods Pro. However, it works flawlessly on compatible Android phones, adding an extra layer of depth to the listening experience, especially for apps like Apple Music and Wynk Music.

Decent battery life with convenient charging

The Sony WF-1000XM5 offers a decent battery life, lasting around 4-5 hours on a single charge. However, the charging case provides multiple full charges, extending the total playtime to a full day. Charging the case is convenient, with both USB-C and wireless charging options, the latter even allowing for reverse charging from the back of compatible phones.

Extensive customisation with Sony’s app

Sony continues to excel in in-app connectivity, providing extensive customisation options for the XM5. Through the app, users can adjust noise cancellation levels, equaliser settings, touch controls, voice assistant options, and even optimize the earbuds for better fit and sound based on their ear shape. This level of control allows users to personalize their experience and tailor the XM5 to their specific needs.

Verdict: A good audio experience with trade-offs

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are arguably the company’s best offering yet. They deliver exceptional noise cancellation, premium sound quality, and improved comfort compared to their predecessors. However, the high price tag, slightly bulky charging case, and device-dependent audio experience might be factors to consider before making the purchase. For audiophiles, frequent travellers, and those prioritising best.