Today’s Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (18 January 2026): Limited-Time Free Rewards You Shouldn’t Miss

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes, 18 January 2026: Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. It was launched in India after the Indian government banned Garena Free Fire in India. In this game, Free Fire Max players can win free rewards by redeeming special codes. Players need to redeem one code at a time to get the rewards associated with it. But there’s a caveat. These codes are valid for first 500 players only after which they become unusable.

So, without further ado, here are the Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 18:

– 5X7K9U3D4G8R2P1L

– V6Y2N9B8J0H5M1QX

– Z3C8V2B6N1M7Q9L0

– S5D9F3G2H4J8K6L1

– P2O5I8U7Y3T6R9E4

– A0S7D9F2G3H5J4K6

– M3N6B7V2C8X1Z4L9

– O5I2U9Y8T6R3E1W4

– Q7A2S4D8F5G6H1J9

– K3L6Z7X2C8V1B4N9

– I5U2Y8T1R6E9W4Q3

– H7J2K4L8Z6X9C1V3

– B5N9M3V2C8X1Z4L7

– T6R9E2W1Q5A7S4D8

– G3H6J7K2L4Z8X1C9

– F5G9H3J2K1L4Z6X7

– N2M6B7V8C3X1Z4L9

– Y5T2R9E8W1Q6A4S7

– D3F6G7H9J2K1L4Z8

– V5C9X3Z2L1Q4W6E7

How to use codes to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

Players, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can redeem codes for January 18, 2026, in Free Fire Max:

Step 1: First, visit Garena’s the official website for Free Fire Max rewards. You can also use this direct link to Free Fire Max rewards website— reward.ff.garena.com for accessing the platform.

Step 2: Next, log into your Free Fire Max account. You can use Gmail, Apple, Facebook or Twitter to log into your registered account.

a) If you haven’t logged into your Free Fire Max account, click on one of the options available on screen and then type the password to continue logging into the game.

b) If you have already logged into your Garena Free Fire Max account, click the Continue button.

Step 3: Once you have logged in your Free Fire Max account, you will see a list of codes that you can use to get free rewards in the game.

Step 4: Copy any one code and paste it in space provided to get the rewards associated with it.

Step 5: Tap the Redeem button on your screen to get the rewards and freebies associated with it.