Sony PlayStation 5 gets new software update with Dolby Atmos support

Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is now getting a major software update, bringing a bunch of improvements, as well as new features such as support for Dolby Atmos. The new update, which had been in testing for months in beta, also adds the ability to pair a second DualSense controller for assistance so that a second person can join a game and help you complete it. Sony is also rolling out the PS Remote Play app for Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which will allow players to stream games from a PS5 or PS4 console directly to a device running Android TV OS 12.

Dolby Atmos

The highlight of the new PS5 update is the addition of Dolby Atmos support, which makes the audio experience better than ever. But it will be available in the form of Sony’s 3D Audio “powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech.” Dolby Atmos will be available whenever the console is connected to a Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI device, such as a soundbar, a TV, or a home theatre system. Sony claims Tempest 3D AudioTech “specifically renders to the Dolby Atmos audio device in use – including overhead channels – allowing for even greater levels of immersion in the audioscapes of PS5 games.”

To enable Dolby Atmos, go to Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Audio Format (Priority) and then choose Dolby Atmos from the list. The Dolby Atmos support would also allow streaming apps, such as Netflix, to offer better audio experience after an update.

Second Controller

Sony is adding a new accessibility feature to let you use a second controller to one account as an assist controller and use two controllers to interact with your PS5 “as if you were using a single controller.” This will be useful when you want to collaborate with a friend or family member while gaming. To use an assist controller, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Use Second Controller for Assistance and then turn on Use Assist Controller.

System UI Haptic Feedback

The PS5 update also brings the option to turn on haptic feedback effects when you are navigating the interface using a DualSense, DualSense Edge, or a PS VR2 Sense controller. “When enabled, system sound effects for certain events will also be reflected physically through haptics, such as moving focus, reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, checking a box, or when you receive a notification or start up a game,” said Sony. To turn it on, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers and then turn on Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation.

Party UI Updates

Sony had added the ability to invite a player into a closed party without automatically adding the player into the group or creating a new group with the update. Players can also send open or closed party invitations to groups now. The update also brings a feature that shows a preview image of the screen when someone is sharing their screen in a party that you can join. The new update brings the ability to join friends’ game sessions early, as well. There are a bunch of improvements for the Game Hub tournaments tile, as well. After the update, you will also be able to react to messages with emojis.

Sony has rolled out a spate of some other minor enhancements for the PlayStation 5. You can read all the details on the PS Blog.