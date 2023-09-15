Sony PlayStation 5 accessories soon in new Deep Earth Collection colour

Sony held its State of Play event right after Nintendo wrapped up the Direct showcase to make a spate of announcements. In addition to several new titles, Sony also delivered good news for people who love custom consoles. The company introduced a new colourway called Deep Earth Collection for the PS5 consoles and controllers. It is a new metallic colourway that includes three finishes for the PS5 console and DualSense controller. Sony calls them molten Volcanic Red, alluring Cobalt Blue, and sleek Sterling Silver.

“While crafting this new collection of DualSense controller and PS5 console cover colours, we drew inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth,” said Satoshi Aayogi from Sony’s design team. “We elevated the colours by adding a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication,” he added.

These colourways do not really stand out since they are very subtle. Sony refers to the new finish as an “undertone.” “Volcanic Red boasts a rich blazing red tone. Cobalt Blue, on the other hand, presents a deep shade of blue with intriguing hints of purple. Lastly, Sterling Silver showcases a classic aesthetic with a subtle blue undertone,” said Leo Cardoso, who also belongs to the company’s design team for the PlayStation 5.

These are not very different from console skins that are available on the market, but since these colour options come directly from Sony, you will not have to go through the process of getting your console and controller painted by a third party.

Pre-order and price details

The new colour options for the PS5 and DualSense controller will go on pre-order on October 4. Those interested in the Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue accessories will not have to wait too long. These accessories will be launching on November 3. Those finding the Sterling Silver accessories better will have to wait until next year. These accessories will become available on January 26.

Sony has also revealed the price of the new Deep Earth Collection covers for the console and DualSense options. The console covers will cost you $59.99 (roughly Rs 4,980), while the controllers will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $74.99 (roughly Rs 6,226). These new accessories will be available in the US, the UK, Europe, and Japan initially, and are likely to expand to more countries later.