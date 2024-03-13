Sony has rolled out a new system update for the DualSense controller that enables some useful features on the controller. The new update brings improvements to speakers and microphones on PS5’s DualSense controller. Additionally, it also adds the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5 power indicator. There’s also an update for the Share Screen feature that brings emoji reactions and pointers for the viewers.

The latest firmware update for PS5’s DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers brings three features. Starting with the major one – audio upgrade. The update has improved the output volume of in-game sounds. The microphone is also getting a boost that now catches voice inputs better and offers improved output in the game. Sony attributes this improvement to the new AI machine learning model that cuts out the background noise.

Next up, Sony is now giving your DualSense controller the ability to adjust the brightness of the PS5 power indicator. As per the Sony blog, you can choose between their brightness modes – dim, medium, and bright. The latter will stay default. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to disable the power indicator if that’s what you were planning to do.

Further, the Share Screen feature has received a couple of additions such as the new emoji sections and pointers. The former will allow viewers to send emojis to react when you finish as a boss fight. The pointers will let those watching guide you if in case you miss something or want a rookie player to get directions.

However, you can always disable this feature if you don’t want to get distracted in the middle of intense gameplay. Sony will also update the PlayStation mobile app enabling these features on mobile to Android and iOS users.

These updates are reaching your DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers with the firmware update version 24.02.-09.00.00.