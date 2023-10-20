With the release of Spider-Man 2, Sony is giving Indian fans a way to show their love for the web-slinging hero with a limited-edition PlayStation 5. The PS5 Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition bundle came out earlier this year and it will be available to buy in India starting today, i.e., Friday. The pre-orders for the Spider-Man-themed console from Sony went live on September 15, and those pre-ordered will be among the first ones to receive a brand-new PS5 Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition bundle.

Sony PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition bundle price

The symbiote-themed PlayStation 5 console will be available to buy from ShopAtSC, Amazon, Flipkart, and GameTheShop at Rs 62,990. You can buy the bundle using EMI options if you are not willing to pay upfront. Sony is giving the option to opt for low-cost EMI on select credit cards on its ShopAtSC website. The delivery will be free to your doorstep from the nearest Sony Center. If you are planning to buy the console from Amazon, you can get bank card offers on the console. For instance, you could get a discount of up to Rs 2,250 on using an SBI credit card.

If you do not already own a PlayStation 5 console, it makes sense for you to go for this bundle especially if you are a fan of Spidey. As such, you must keep an eye on the availability of the bundle in online stores because, according to industry insider Rishi Alwani, the stocks may be limited.

Sony PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition contents

Those who pre-ordered get a little extra. As a part of the bundle, you get a PS5 console with the symbiote skin, a DualSense Wireless Controller in the same garb, a voucher for a digital copy of Spider-Man 2, and a pre-order freebie. Otherwise, if you buy the bundle in the regular sale, you are unlikely to get the pre-order freebie.

In case you already own a PS5 console, it makes sense for you to buy a digital copy of Spider-Man 2. The digital copy of the new title that features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as Spider-Men is available for Rs 4,999.