Sony has unveiled the latest lineup of games and bonuses for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February. According to a PlayStation Blog post, three new games will be added to the service from February 6 to March 4: Foamstars, Rollerdome, and Steelrising.
In addition to the new games, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also receive a Fall Guys Icons Pack, which includes cosmetics, patterns, nameplates, and costumes based on PlayStation icons such as Aloy from Horizon and Ratchet & Clank.
Furthermore, PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers will get a special Valentine’s Day gift: a two-hour trial of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit. The trial will allow players to experience the web-slinging action and story of the game, and any progress and trophies earned will be transferred to the full game if purchased later.
Foamstars
Foamstars is a team-based hero shooter from Square Enix, where players use soap-based weapons to splatter their enemies. The game features colourful characters and environments inspired by Overwatch 2 and Splatoon.
Rollerdome
Rollerdome is a third-person shooting/roller skating game from Roll7, the developer of OlliOlli World. Set in a dystopian 2030, the game follows Kara Hassan, a skater who competes in a deadly battle arena for glory and survival.
Steelrising
Steelrising is a soulslike game from Spiders, a French studio known for GreedFall and Bound by Flame. The game takes place in an alternate history of the French Revolution, where players control Aegis, a mechanical warrior who fights against an army of rogue automatons.
Meanwhile, Sony’s inaugural 2024 State of Play was a treasure trove of thrilling news and previews for forthcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 games. The 40-minute broadcast highlighted some of the year’s most eagerly awaited games, along with unexpected revelations from renowned game developers. A standout announcement was a new venture by Hideo Kojima, the creative genius behind Metal Gear and Death Stranding. Kojima unveiled his latest project, a “next-generation action-espionage game” named PHYSINT, promising to merge the realms of gaming and cinema.
Additionally, Kojima provided an update on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the follow-up to his successful 2019 game. The sequel will introduce a talking puppet and a star-studded cast, including George Miller and Fatih Akin. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to launch in 2025.Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.
Author Name | Om Gupta
