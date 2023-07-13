Sony announces PlayStation Plus catalog for July 2023: Check list here

PlayStation Plus has announced its game catalogue for July 2023. It features a variety of titles for PS4 and PS5 players.

PlayStation Plus has announced its game catalogue for July 2023. It features a variety of titles for PS4 and PS5 players. The games will be available on July 18 and include co-op, action, RPG, racing, and more genres.

One of the highlights is It Takes Two. It is a co-op platform adventure that follows the story of Cody and May, a couple turned into dolls by a magic spell. The game requires two players to work together across different gameplay challenges and environments. The game also offers a Friend’s Pass feature that allows the owner of the game to invite another person to join for free.

It Takes Two will be available as a download-only title on PlayStation Plus.

Another game in the catalogue is Sniper Elite 5, the latest instalment in the sniping series that offers tactical combat. The game features a large open-world map with real-world locations and an improved traversal system. Players can also enjoy online co-op and competitive modes.

Next is SnowRunner, which is a simulation game that puts players in the driver’s seat of powerful vehicles as they conquer extreme open environments with advanced terrain. The game offers 40 vehicles from brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and Freightliner, and allows players to customize and upgrade them. The game also supports solo and four-player co-op modes.

The catalogue also includes World War Z, which is a co-op third-person shooter that pits players against hordes of zombies. The game features a level 6 character. Players can also enjoy Player vs Player vs Zombies game modes.

The Ascent is another game in the catalogue, which is an action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world where players can explore, loot, and fight their way through a dystopian megacity. The game offers solo and co-op modes for up to four players, as well as character customization and cyber ware enhancements.

The next game in the catalogue is Undertale, an RPG world full of strange and delightful characters. Players can also enjoy SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, which lets players control SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy to stop Plankton’s evil plan.

Another game is Melty Blood: Type Lumina is the latest addition to a 2D fighting game. It is based on the visual novel Tsukihime. The game features an all-new story from the writer Kinoko Nasu.

Circus Electrique combines tactical combat and circus management. The game follows the story of Circus Electrique, a group of performers who have to save London from a mysterious plague that turns people into killers.

Dynasty Warriors 9 is an open-world hack-and-slash game that depicts the epic history of China. Samurai Warriors 5 is another hack-and-slash game that focuses on the Sengoku period in Japan.

My Little Pony: A New Generation is a family-friendly adventure game based on the animated movie of the same name.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R is a racing game based on the animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers. The game lets players choose from 13 racers and drive their favourite vehicles from the show.

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 is a monster truck racing game that features 38 official trucks from the Monster Jam series.

Gravity Crash Portable is a retro-style space shooter that challenges players to blast their way through 30 planets with different enemies and obstacles.

Twisted Metal is a classic vehicular combat game that lets players choose from 12 vehicles and use various weapons and gadgets to destroy their opponents.

Twisted Metal 2 is the sequel to Twisted Metal, featuring more vehicles, weapons, and arenas.

In addition to the games, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to the new live-action Twisted Metal series that will debut on July 27 on Peacock in the United States.