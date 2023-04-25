If you are a GTA franchise fan, then this is exciting news for you. Reports suggest that Rockstar may announce the next generation of the GTA series, which is GTA 6, on or before May 17, 2023. Fans of GTA have been waiting for the next generation of Grand Theft Auto for a long time. GTA 5 was launched in 2013. And now, almost a decade after the last game in the GTA franchise launched, fans may soon be able to experience GTA 6.

Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two investor call is scheduled on May 17 and there is speculation that Rockstar can announce GTA 6 before or during the event.

What we know about GTA 6 so far

Speculations regarding the launch and game play of GTA 6 have been going on the social media for a long time now. However, recently a Twitter user who goes by the name mnm345 tweeted, “I think There is actually a good chance that GTA 6 will be announced before May 17.” Since then, his speculation has gained a lot of support and fans are expressing their optimism over a possible announcement.

I think There is actually a good chance that GTA 6 will be announced before May 17th pic.twitter.com/6HXvYGRZ1X — mnm345 (@mnm345x) April 22, 2023

Tez2, a famous insider, released a similar type of information on March 10. According to a post by Tez2 on GTAForums, he said that Rockstar may hide a teaser of GTA 6 in the upcoming GTA online summer update.

He further went on to speculate that the company might announce the GTA 6 on the 10th anniversary of GTA 5.

In addition to this, HipHopGamer recently tweeted an image of him alongside Take Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent company) CEO Strauss Zelnick saying that “GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Will Be A Forever Moment To Remember.”

#GrandTheftAutoVI GET HYPED IS ALL I CAN SAY! I LOVE @RockstarGames Thank You In Advance#HipHopGamer & Strauss Zelnick (CEO OF TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE) He’s Dope For Real Much Love Man. When I Tell You That GRAND THEFT AUTO 6 Will Be A Forever Moment To Remember Oh Man It’s… pic.twitter.com/UhYSQNczBO — HOT97 | HipHopGamer | AMD | PLITCH | THE G.O.A.T. (@HipHopGamer) April 21, 2023

Additionally, around September 2022, over 90 videos were leaked online showcasing the GTA 6 engine, planned setting, and early iterations of gameplay. The footage also provided an extended look at robberies, NPC interactions, vehicles, and more from its sprawling sandbox.

All these reports indicate that GTA 6 announcement could happen sooner than later. That said, all these reports are speculative, and the company has not confirmed GTA 6 officially yet. However, if all goes well, we should hear more about the game soon.