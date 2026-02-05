Rockstar Games isn’t using generative AI for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO confirms

Take-Two Interactive has said that generative AI is not being used in the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The clarification came from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who stated that Rockstar Games is developing the title using its usual processes, without using generative AI for creative work. Also Read: How an Anthropic AI release triggered a $285 billion stock sell-off

What Take-Two said about AI and GTA 6

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz ahead of Take-Two’s latest earnings call, Zelnick said that while the company uses AI across its business, it does not use generative AI to create game content. According to him, AI is mainly used as a productivity tool to improve efficiency, rather than as a replacement for human creativity. Also Read: Take-Two reconfirms GTA 6 release date, marketing begins this summer

Zelnick said generative AI “has zero part” in what Rockstar Games is building with GTA 6. He added that the studio’s approach to world-building remains unchanged, with developers crafting environments manually rather than generating them automatically. Also Read: Grok Imagine 1.0 brings 10-second AI videos with audio support to take on OpenAI’s Sora

Rockstar’s handcrafted approach

Zelnick said Rockstar’s games stand out because of the way their worlds are created. According to him, GTA 6 is being created piece by piece, with developers designing locations carefully instead of relying on procedural generation. Streets, buildings, and neighbourhoods are all put together by hand, which he said is key to making the game feel detailed and believable.

He also reiterated his view that AI tools, on their own, cannot create strong entertainment experiences. While AI can help save time and reduce costs in some areas, Zelnick said it cannot replace creative decision-making.

AI use elsewhere in the industry

The comments come at a time when generative AI is becoming more common in game development. Several studios have acknowledged using AI tools to speed up tasks like concept work or internal testing. Some of these disclosures have led to backlash from players, especially when AI has been used in creative areas such as art or writing.

Zelnick has previously said that AI lacks creativity because it is based on existing data. In earlier interviews, he argued that pressing a button to generate a full game or marketing campaign would not result in anything meaningful or original.

GTA 6 launch update

During Take-Two’s recent earnings call, the company reaffirmed that GTA 6 is still on track to launch on November 19, 2026. Zelnick also confirmed that the game’s marketing campaign will begin later this summer. GTA 6 is currently confirmed to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.