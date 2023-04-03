Krafton s Road to Valor: Empire gets first update: Here s what s new

BGMI-maker Krafton had launched its real time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game, Road to Valor: Empires, in India back in February this year. A month later, the company released the game on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store for Android and iOS users. Now, almost two months later, the company has announced that it is releasing its first major update, dubbed as version 1.14, to the game. Also Read - Krafton releases March update to New State Mobile with Ka-Boom mode, new weapons, more

Road to Valor: Empires' first major update introduces new training modes, alliance settings and more free rewards in the game. The update also brings new weekly special chests that will be available to users at a discount. So, here is everything that is new in the game.

What’s new in Road to Valor: Empires?

Training Battles

Krafton has introduced training battles for the players who are on Battlefield 1 – 5. In Training Battles, players will be able to understand the compatibility between units. They will also receive a reward upon the completion of these battles. Apart from this, players will also have the option to turn Training Battles on and off in the game settings.

New Alliance Settings

Krafton has also made changes to the Alliance Settings. This includes adding an “Invite Only” function. Players can now select users who applied for membership and add them as Alliance members. However, only leaders and advisers will have the ability to select members.

More Rewards

The version 1.14 of the game also enables users to earn more free rewards. “While initially users received an attendance reward once a day, they now have the option to double their reward by watching ads,” Krafton wrote in a blog post, adding that the daily ad view limit has been increased from one to three.

Better weapons

Krafton has also made upgrades to the weapon. The company says that Susanoo’s Active Skill “Kusanagi no Tsurugi” has been improved for better attack damage increments and HP recovery across levels. Building and unit attack damage dealt by “Breath of Orochi” has also been increased.

Apart from this, Watchtower, Catapult, Tower of Babel, Dwarf Architects and Wooden Barrier have received improvements in speed, deployment time, and HP. Benkei, Shieldman, Necromancer and Samurai have also been improved for HP, attack range, and damage reduction. Lastly, the company has increased the victory reward for Guardian’s Trial “Hard” mode. “Users can now earn 1500 gold coins as opposed to the earlier 1000 and 30 rare cards instead of the earlier 26,” the company added.

Gold Rush event

In addition to announcing the update, Krafton has announced the launch of an in-game event, dubbed as ‘Gold Rush’. The eight-day-long event began on April 3 and will go on till April 10. Krafton says that Gold Rush will offer players an opportunity to win extra gold coins in 1:1 battles by destroying enemy towers. Users will receive 200 gold coins for every enemy tower they destroy in a battle and 600 gold coins for destroying all three enemy towers.