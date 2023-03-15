BGMI maker Krafton launches new mobile game Road to Valor: Empires in India

Krafton, the company that is striving to get the ban on the smash-hit Battlegrounds Mobile India lifted, has launched a new game in India. It is a new player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game called Road to Valor: Empires where you solve quests, build armies, and fight battles with other players. Road to Valor: Empires features India-specific content and supports Hindi to attract Indian players. Also Read - KRAFTON signs publishing partnership with game developer Nirvanana

Developed by Krafton-owned studio Dreamotion, Road to Valor: Empire is now available on both Android and iOS platforms. Krafton said the game has recorded over 2.5 lakh registrations since its pre-registration began on February 23. Those who pre-registered will be eligible for special rewards in the game.

Road to Valor: Empires will allow players to create custom rooms to watch and play games with friends. Krafton claims the game will offer a blend of action, adventure, and strategy, so gamers will have something to look forward to. The South Korean company hopes to “keep both hardcore and casual gamers hooked” by rolling out new content such as new characters, civilisations, in-game events, and esports tournaments regularly.

“With locally relevant content and regular updates, we aim to deliver an immersive gaming experience that resonates with the diverse cultures and preferences of Indian gamers. Road to Valor: Empires is a reflection of KRAFTON’s continued commitment to provide high-quality and engaging gaming experiences to the Indian market,” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, chief executive officer of Krafton India.

Will BGMI players be appeased?

Road to Valor: Empires is nothing like Battlegrounds Mobile India, but it seems like Krafton’s attempt to appease the players who have been waiting for the return of the battle royale for about a year. The government imposed a ban on BGMI last year — more than a year after it banned PUBG Mobile — on the grounds of national security. Krafton has time and again assured players that it is talking to the government to bring back the game. But amid all this, the players knew the ban is not as severe as that on PUBG Mobile. The government ordered Google and Apple to delist BGMI from their respective app marketplaces but did not ask Internet Service Providers and Telecom Service Providers to block access to the game.