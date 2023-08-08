Rockstar has confirmed the release of the Red Dead Redemption game later this month. The game is set to launch on Sony PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This isn’t the long-rumored remake, but rather, the original title released back in 2010.

The Red Dead Redemption was one popular title released back in the day on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Now, PlayStation 4 and Switch gamers can enjoy it later this month. The digital version of the game will go on sale on August 17. The physical edition of the game will be available on October 13.

This will be a port of the original game that includes the Undead Nightmare DLC. Rockstar is pricing it at $49.99 (that’s roughly Rs 4,100). It will be arriving in multiple languages such as Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, and Latin American Spanish.

As for the remake, it appears to be far from becoming a reality now that the original game is here. This could be due to the fact the GTA Trilogy, which has GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, had subpar sales and negative reviews on Steam. Since then, Rockstar is fixing critical issues, but that doesn’t seem to go well.

Nevertheless, the plans for remastered RDR appear to be shelved for now. Let’s wait and see if there’s more on this matter later this year. The RDR, despite releasing back in 2010, takes place after the events of RDR 2. In the game, you play as a cowboy traversing across the American West and Mexico.

“Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van Der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family. Relive, or experience for the first time the events immediately following the epic tale of honor and loyalty in the 2018 blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marston hunts down his former friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde as the era of the cowboy comes to its end.”

Done and dusted with the remakes and original game announcements, Rockstar is now working on the upcoming GTA 6. While this year GTA 5 completes 10 years, Rockstar is slated to not release its successor until 2024 or 2025.