PlayStation Plus gaming catalogue for March 2023 revealed: Check list

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus gaming catalogue for the month of March 2023. All the games that Sony has announced today will be available to all PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on the company's PlayStation 5 starting March 21, 2023. The list also includes some PlayStation Classic games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on PSP and the PS1 gaming consoles.

So, here are all the games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on PS5:

PlayStation Plus games for March 2023

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes globe-trotting single player exploits from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy that have been remastered for the PS5 with improved visuals and framerate. Also Read - Sony PS5 restock date announced: When, where to buy PlayStation 5 in India

Tchia

This game is set in an archipelago inspired by New Caledonia. In the game, subscribers will be able to take the central character, Tchia, on an adventure trip to meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Along the way, gamers will encounter various challenges such as totem carving, rock balancing, or racing and take control of any animal or object they find.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is a highly replayable 3-player tactical co-op first-person shooter. In Extraction, the elite Operators of Rainbow Six unite to face an evolving Alien threat, known as the Archeans.

Ghostwire Tokyo

This game is set in Tokyo that is overrun by deadly supernatural forces, perpetrated by a dangerous occultist that is causing the city’s population to vanish in an instant. In the game, players will wield a combination of upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills to combat the supernatural threat. This game makes use of PS5’s next-gen ray tracing technology.

Life Is Strange: True Colors

This game revolves around the story of Alex Chen who has psychic power of Empathy, using which she can detect and manipulate the emotions of those around her. In this game, players will have to use this unique power to solve a murder mystery.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

In this game, gamers will play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse.

Life is Strange 2

The game revolves around the story of brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz who have run away from home to Mexico fearing the police while dealing with Daniel’s new telekinetic power. Gamers will play as Sean, whose choices will shape the fates of the Diaz brothers, and the lives of everyone they meet.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

In this game, players will be able to experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as they fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others.

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Since its release in 2016, Street Fighter V has seen a wide variety of new characters, costumes, stages and other add-on content released. Now will Street Fighter V – Champion Edition, players will be able to access the entire Street Fighter V collection all at once.

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where players are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. The best thing about the game is that it comes with a dedicated honk button.

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Sony says that Final Fantasy Type-0 HD delivers bloody, breakneck battles alongside the masterful storytelling known of the franchise. In the game, players will be able to master fourteen unique fighting styles in an all-new, fast-paced combat system to topple the empire and uncover the secrets behind the war.

Rage 2

In the game, players will play as Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to the gang that rule the land. In the game, players will have to rage for justice and freedom.

Neo: The World Ends with You

In this Tokyo-set action RPG, Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in the so-called Reapers’ Game. In the game, players will have to use their psychic prowess to the test as they duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya.

Haven

The game revolves around the story of two lovers — Yu and Kay — who have escaped to a forgotten planet, leaving everything they knew behind. Players will be able to play as both the characters at the same time as they settle into an unknown world.

PlayStation Classic games

In addition to the above-mentioned games, Sony announced that Ridge Racer Type 4 will be available on PS1, while Ape Academy 2 and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror will be available on PSP starting March 21.