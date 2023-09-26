PlayStation 5 buyers now get free gift from Sony: Details

If you are planning to buy a brand-new Sony PlayStation 5 console, you are in for a treat. To make new PS5 owners a little more excited right from the beginning, Sony is giving away a free title with the purchase of the console. The new offer is available under Sony’s Upgrade Program, which is a new tactic to woo customers and wrest them away from the world of Xbox. Like some other offers from Sony and several other gaming companies, this one, too, comes with a catch that new buyers need to keep in mind.

The free title will be gifted to anyone who buys a new PS5 unit and activates the console before 11:59 pm PT on October 20. That translates to 12:29 pm on October 21, but pay attention to the next catch before you get excited, especially if you are in India. Sony said the offer is valid in the US only. That is a bummer for potential PS5 buyers elsewhere. If you are reading this from the US, there is another catch for you. You need to be at least 18 years of age to be able to redeem the offer.

How to redeem the offer

You’ll need to buy and activate your new PS5 console

Once your PS5 console is activated, navigate to the PlayStation Store on your PS5 console

You may see a banner with this offer. Click on the offer to make it to the Games Page which features eligible games to choose from.

Select one game to download for free

Click Download

Games eligible for the offer

○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered

○ God of War Ragnarök

○ Horizon Forbidden West

○ Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

○ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

○ Demon’s Souls

○ The Last of Us Part I

○ Sackboy: A Big Adventure

○ Returnal

○ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

○ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut