PlayStation 5 buyers now get free gift from Sony: Details

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
If you are planning to buy a brand-new Sony PlayStation 5 console, you are in for a treat. To make new PS5 owners a little more excited right from the beginning, Sony is giving away a free title with the purchase of the console. The new offer is available under Sony’s Upgrade Program, which is a new tactic to woo customers and wrest them away from the world of Xbox. Like some other offers from Sony and several other gaming companies, this one, too, comes with a catch that new buyers need to keep in mind.
The free title will be gifted to anyone who buys a new PS5 unit and activates the console before 11:59 pm PT on October 20. That translates to 12:29 pm on October 21, but pay attention to the next catch before you get excited, especially if you are in India. Sony said the offer is valid in the US only. That is a bummer for potential PS5 buyers elsewhere. If you are reading this from the US, there is another catch for you. You need to be at least 18 years of age to be able to redeem the offer.
○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
○ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered
○ God of War Ragnarök
○ Horizon Forbidden West
○ Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
○ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
○ Demon’s Souls
○ The Last of Us Part I
○ Sackboy: A Big Adventure
○ Returnal
○ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
○ Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
Author Name | Shubham Verma
Select Language