Niantic's new game will make you go looking for AI pets

Niantic has launched Peridot- a pet simulation game set in the real world. The game is powered by augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Peridot is available globally on the App Store and Google Play.

“Peridot brings future-looking technology and meets people where they are today, packaged in a fun, whimsical pet experience,” Kellee Santiago, Head of Production at Niantic said.

In the game, Peridots or Dots are virtual creatures with unique genetic makeups and awareness of their surroundings and environment. These creators were in deep sleep and awaken to a different world than the one they are used to and need the help of Keepers (Players) to care for them.

Keepers will have to develop a bond with them just like they would do with a real pet. They have to Pet, play fetch, feed, teach them tricks, explore, dress them up, and capture their charming photos and videos.

Features of Niantic’s Peridot game:

The game is developed within Niantic and is powered by Niantic’s Lightship AR platform. Through computer vision and AI, real-time mapping, obstacle occlusion, and semantic segmentation (label or category every pixel in an image) Peridots can interact with real-world surroundings in realistic ways, as per Niantic.

For instance, Peridot will recognize where your couch is and make itself at home for an evening nap. They can differentiate between terrains like dirt, water, grass, sand, and concrete.

Niantic said that the game has been designed keeping the long-term vision in mind. The experience will ultimately develop into a platform for virtual life on future AR hardware, including wearable MR or AR glasses, the company said.

“Our goal was to create a cosy game you could take with you on the go that really pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with our AR platform and can inspire a new generation of AR experiences on mobile and future hardware,” Ziah Fogel, Director of Production for Peridot said in a statement.

Once Dots are old enough, Keepers can work together to hatch a new generation of Dots and diversify the species. They can use Campfire, Niantic’s social app, to connect to others in the community to hatch new Dots.

With Niantic’s Perigenetics System, each Dot is procedurally generated with 100% unique DNA, resulting in countless variations of creature looks.

Players can collaborate with Keepers to collect all Archetypes and find rare Traits. Further, players can explore different creature looks, including Archetypes that resemble real and mythical creatures during the special game events.