Epic Games is back with a new free game that you may want to add to your library as soon as it’s up for grabs. Not that there aren’t any free games right now on the store, but from time to time, there are some notable titles put out for free, unlike now. Also Read - Epic Games launches Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Creator Economy 2.0

But later this week, the well-accepted Dying Light Enhanced Edition is going free on the Epic Games Store. The game will be available to add to your library from April 6 to April 13. Also Read - Epic games will launch its Unreal Editor for Fortnite on March 22

Once you add the game to your library, it will be free forever, until, you decide to remove it. That said, if you are interested in the survival horror game, wait for a couple more days. Also Read - Epic Games launches self-publishing tools for developers

Originally, in Dying Light, you play as an undercover agent, Kyle Crane, who’s sent to a quarantine zone where there was a virus outbreak. The Following (Enhanced Edition) starts with Crane learning about a supposed cure to the virus from survivors.

Developed by Techland and published by Warner Bros. Games, the game has received a 95 percent liking by users on Google and has a 4.7 rating on the Epic Games Stores.

Before you add it to your library, check the following system requirements of the game.

Minimum system requirements

Processor – Intel Core i5-2500/AMD FX-8320

Graphics – Nvidia Geforce GTX 560/AMD Radeon HD 6870 (1GB VRAM)

Ram and Storage – 4 GB RAM DDR3 + 40 GB free space

OS – Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 8.1 (all 64-bit)

Recommended system requirements

Processor – Intel Core i5-4670K/AMD FX-8350

Graphics – Nvidia Geforce GTX 780/AMD Radeon R9 290 (2GB VRAM)

Ram and Storage – 8 GB RAM DDR3 + 40 GB free space

OS – Windows 7/Windows 8/Windows 8.1 (64-bit)

As you can see, the game doesn’t require beefy hardware. And on tweaked settings, the game should run even on older PCs.

About free games on Epic Games Store, this is not the first time Epic is offering a game for free. The company has promised to offer free games every week. Some of the notable titles made available for free were GTA 5, Far Cry 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.