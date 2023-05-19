Mortal Kombat 1 game is coming this year with blank slate storyline

A Mortal Kombat game was impending. The speculation was that it would be called Mortal Kombat 12 as the next iteration in the franchise. But the creator Ed Boon had a different plan. While introducing Mortal Kombat 1, Boon hinted at a new “blank slate” storyline, which means the main cast for the video game will start over and not continue with previous plots. And the new and first Mortal Kombat 1 trailer gives a fair idea of what it will be.

“Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans,” said Boon.

Characters like Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Johnny Cage, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, and Shang Tseung are returning but with a new plotline. The new trailer is a little cinematic but toward the end, things get severely violent in a 360-degree turn. While the trailer does not show the actual gameplay, the gore and casualty at the end definitely paint an exciting picture for gamers. Boon said there will be a new Kameo Fighter system “which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix.”

“…we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon,” said Boon.

What to expect from Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to start with the basic characters of the franchise and then partner characters will come into the picture through different settings. Of course, the characters and fight systems will change according to the edition. Mortal Kombat 1 will come in several different editions, such as Kollector’s Edition, which introduces a Liu Kang sculpture besides other stuff.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available starting September 19, 2023, while a beta will be released in August. The base version will cost $70 but a premium version that includes early access to six upcoming playable characters and five Kameo fighters will cost $109. The pre-orders will reward gamers with Shang Tseung as a playable character, but it is unclear if there is another way to get this character. In other words, it is unclear if you will be able to get this character if you directly buy the game without pre-ordering.