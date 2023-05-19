Xbox PC games are coming to Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft, back in February this year, inked a 10-year-deal with Nvidia in a bid to bring Xbox’s PC games to Nvidia’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming service. The partnership also included allowing gamers to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, smartphones and other devices. Now, almost two months later, the two companies have announced that the first set of Xbox’s PC games are coming to Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service. Also Read - Microsoft adds three new Indian languages to its Translator app: Check details

"Get ready for action — the first Xbox game title is now streaming from GeForce GPUs in the cloud directly to GeForce NOW members, with more to come later this month," Nvidia wrote in a blog post.

The company said that Xbox exclusive Gears 5 is already available to Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers while three more games, which includes Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment, will be available to the players starting May 25.

However, Nvidia said that GeForce Now Priority members will be able to skip the wait and play Gears 5 or one of the other 1,600 supported titles at 1080p 60 frames per second. On the other hand, GeForce Now Priority members Ultimate members will be able to play games at up to 4K 120 fps, or up to 240 fps for ultra-low latency.

Nvidia said that going forward, all Xbox PC games that will be available on Nvidia GeForce Now will be announced via Nvidia’s GFN Thursday updates on its platform and official social media handles.

What does this mean for gamers?

With this update, Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers will be able to stream popular PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda purchased through Steam or Epic Games Store on PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, laptops, PCs and Android devices. They will also be able to play these games by visiting play.geforcenow.com on Chromebook and iOS Safari.

“Our teams are also working to bring support for games purchased through the Microsoft Store in the coming months,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

Who can access these games on Nvidia GeForce Now?

As far as availability is concerned Microsoft says that the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming members in the ‘UK, the US, the European Union and around the world can access Xbox PC games on their gaming devices. Support for Microsoft Store to the Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers will become available in the coming months.

How can players access these games?

Nvidia said that this feature is a part of the latest GeForce Now app updates (version 2.0.52 ) that it is rolling out to gamers now.