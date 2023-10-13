Microsoft on Thursday announced the all-new Xbox Starter Bundle. As the name suggests, it’s a bundle to get gamers started with the Xbox console, in case they haven’t used one before. It’s also an upgrading option alongside other bundles as it’s essentially an Xbox Series S bundle with 3 months of Game Pass subscription.

Xbox Starter Bundle India price, box contents

The Xbox Starter Bundle is priced at $299.99 in the US, which is roughly Rs 25,000. The India price of the console is Rs 37,990, which is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the 1TB console’s website price. It will be available for purchase starting October 31. Now, however, you can pre-order online and offline via retailers.

The Xbox Starter Bundle comes with an Xbox Series S 512GB, a Wireless Controller, and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Is the Xbox Starter Bundle any good?

Now, this Starter Bundle is a great option for those who want to embark on their first gaming journey, as per Microsoft. It is also said to be a good gifting option considering that it comes with 3 months of Game Pass subscription to get users started.

For the unversed, the Game Pass Ultimate is Xbox’s top-tier gaming subscription that comes in monthly or yearly plans. It offers hundreds of games that are not only playable on the console but also on PC and cloud. New games arrive on day one on Game Pass. This simply means that the new Starfield and Forza Motorsport will be available for playing.

Moreover, there are member deals, discounts, and other perks for Game Pass holders on the Microsoft store. Specifically, the Game Pass Ultimate members can play multiplayer games with their friends and family. There’s also access to EA Play membership that ensures games like Battlefield, Madden, and Star Wars are playable across consoles and PCs.

All that sounds good, but it’s worth noting that the Starter bundle is priced at Rs 37,990 in India and it comes with a 512GB Series S console. As of writing this, the Series S is priced at Rs 30,990 and even lower with offers. That said, getting a standard console and then buying the Game Pass Ultimate or digital games make sense, as you’d still be saving some money this way.

As for the Xbox Series S, it’s the company’s budget console that sits below the Xbox Series X. Although it doesn’t support 4K resolution like the Series X, the Series S can let you play games at 1080p or 1440p at up to 120 fps.