comscore Microsoft launches Xbox Controller made of recycled CDs, water jugs
News

Microsoft launches Xbox Controller made of recycled CDs, water jugs: How much it costs

Gaming

Ahead of Earth Day, Microsoft has launched a special edition Xbox Controller. Here is everything we know about it.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has launched a special edition Xbox Controller.
  • This controller is dubbed as Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition.
  • This special edition is available for pre-orders globally starting today.
Xbox 1

Earth Day 2023 is right around the corner. Ahead of the annual celebration, Microsoft has unveiled a special edition Xbox Controller. Dubbed as the Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition, the Xbox Controller is made from recycled CDs and water jugs. Also Read - Microsoft brings ads to its Bing chat

“Earth Day is just around the corner…To celebrate this year, we’ve created an Xbox controller that features recovered plastics with one-third of it made from regrind and reclaimed materials,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post announcing the news. Also Read - GitHub lays engineering team in India, over 140 employees hit

Explaining the manufacturing process, the company said that it mixes post-consumer recycled resins from reclaimed materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs, and CDs with regrind consisting of previously molded colored parts creates custom, earth-tone colors with subtle variations. For the unversed, regrind is the process of mechanically recycling leftover Xbox One generation controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers while maintaining durability and performance. Also Read - Microsoft Teams’ latest update brings Avatars to the app

“The various earth-tone colors create a patchwork effect, featuring bright pops of color that create a vibrant yet serene vibe. The bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case color are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest. The bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like,” the company added.

Included in the special edition Xbox Controller box is an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, which lets users play games for up to 30 hours on a full charge. Alternatively, users can also play games while charging the controller. It takes around four hours to charge the battery completely.

Image: Microsoft

Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition compatibility

As far as compatibility is concerned, Microsoft says that its special edition Xbox Controller is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows 10, Windows 11, Android OS, and iOS.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition pricing and availability

Coming to pricing and availability, Microsoft says that its special edition costs $84.99 (Rs 6,970 approximately) and it is available for pre-orders in markets around the globe starting today. It will be released on April 18. That said, the Xbox Controller is not listed on Xbox India’s official website yet. It is possible that Microsoft makes it available in India at a later date.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2023 3:40 PM IST
