Xbox Game Pass has announced new games that are coming to its service in August 2023, including some titles that are available right now. The games span various genres and platforms, from adventures to sports simulations, and from cloud gaming to console exclusives.

One of the games that is available right now is Celeste, a platformer that challenges players to climb a mountain and face their inner demons. The game is described as “a super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall” that features “hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, devious secrets, and a mystery of the mountain”. Celeste is available on cloud, console, and PC.

Other games that are coming soon to Xbox Game Pass include Broforce Forever, which is coming on August 8. It is an action-packed run ‘n’ gun game that features new content and patriotic characters. Broforce Forever includes “an improved and expanded campaign with new unlocks, along with six new ultra-patriotic bros, and four new democracy-spreading challenge levels”. Broforce Forever is available on the cloud, console, and PC.

A Short Hike is a relaxing exploration game that lets players hike, climb, and soar through a peaceful mountainside landscape. It is coming on August 3 on the cloud, console, and PC.

Limbo is coming on August 9 on cloud, console, and PC. It is a dark and puzzle game that won multiple awards for its captivating design and immersive sound and visuals.

Airborne Kingdom will be live on August 10 on cloud, console, and PC. It is a stunning city building and management game that lets players grow their unique town among the clouds and fly it across a wide-open landscape.

Lastly, Everspace 2 is coming on August 15 on Cloud and Xbox Series X|S. It is a fast-paced space shooter that offers a rich sci-fi adventure with handcrafted areas, secrets, puzzles, and loot.

In addition to the new games, Xbox Game Pass members can also enjoy free updates and perks for some of the existing games on the service. For instance, Microsoft Flight Simulator has released a new World Update that captures the majesty, charm and allure of Central Eastern Europe countries with never-before-seen fidelity.

FIFA 23 is now available with cloud gaming via Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, with both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments and more ways to play.

PUBG Battlegrounds has launched a special edition Summer Pack that features the return of the Floral Yukata Set along with additional items.

Neverwinter and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis have also offered exclusive packs for Xbox Game Pass members.

The service also offers monthly quests and rewards for completing certain tasks in selected games. Players can find new Quests by going to the Xbox Game Pass section on their console or on the Xbox Game Pass Mobile app. August quest is currently available for Halo: The Master Chief Collection where the player can get 250 points on Ultimate only by getting five multiplayer kills and Tunic, 5 points, just by playing the game. Furthermore, players can earn 50 points daily by earning an achievement in any Game Pass game.

However, some games are also leaving the service soon, so members should act fast if they want to keep playing them or buy them at a discounted price. The games that are departing include Death Stranding (PC), Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC), Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Total War: Warhammer III (PC).