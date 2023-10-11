BGMI update: Krafton is bringing Hardik Pandya to BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The company today announced that it is collaborating with the cricketer to introduce special crates in the popular battle royale game. As a part of this partnership, the game developer is bringing the Hardik Crate within the game. This new crate is a part of the recently released BGMI version 2.8 update and it will be available within the game from October 11 to October 30.

Krafton says that fans can follow the cricket-inspired mini, popup, and lobby-side banners guiding users to the exclusive Hardik Crate. The Hardik Crate is priced at 33 UC and it offers two outfits adorned with Hardik’s name and jersey number.

In addition to this, the game developer is also bringing Hardik theme to in-game events, including the World Cup Exchange Centre. “This special zone will reward players who immerse themselves in cricket fervor by playing BGMI. Users can collect exchange tokens, such as the Cricket Bat and Cricket Ball, by completing in-game tasks,” Krafton said in a blog post adding, “The company said that event backgrounds will feature a cricket ground alongside Hardik himself, celebrating the shared love for the World Cup among BGMI fans.”

What else is new in BGMI version 2.8 update?

As far as the specifics are concerned, the BGMI version 2.8 update brings infected Mutants until November 26 in the Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps. It also brings a new tropical map ‘Nusa’ that will require players to rework their rushes and calls again.

The BGMI version 2.8 update will also bring new enemies to the game, which includes variations of Zombies, a Rage Berserker and a Ripper. Players will encounter these enemies as they navigate through the Aerolith Lab. Once players defeat all of their enemies, they will get extraordinary abilities, such as Mutation Gauntlets, Smash ability and the razor-sharp Mutation Blade to name a few.

The update also brings a new Beach and Pool party-themed Royale Pass A2, which brings a host of new rewards that can be attained by completing the RP missions to reach the corresponding level.

