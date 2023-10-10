BGMI version 2.8: PUBG Mobile maker, Krafton, today released BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) version 2.8 to the public. This update brings a host of new features, including new maps, new enemies and performance updates to the game. Gamers can head over to Apple’s App Store or Google’s Play Store to download the latest version of game on their devices. “In the run-up to Halloween, Zombies have infected the battlegrounds, with new enemies, challenges, abilities, and items to explore,” Krafton said while giving some context into the latest update.

What’s new in BGMI Version 2.8?

New Maps

Krafton says that BGMI version 2.8 will witness an onslaught of infected Mutants until November 26 in the Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps. “The intense dark energy emanating from Aerolith has transformed the once-dedicated research lab into a desolate wasteland full of valuable supplies and resources. Venturing into this forsaken domain gives players a respawn card, should they dare to enter,” the company wrote in a release.

In the Aerolith Lab and Outpost on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik maps, players will be tasked to stop the Aerolith from absorbing too many Mutants. The Aerolith absorbing too many Mutants will summon the Rage Berserker. Players will get a special crate as a reward for defeating the Rage Berserker.

In addition to all of this, the latest update also brings a new tropical map dubbed as Nusa that will require players to rework their rushes and calls all over again. Krafton says that this map is overflowing with supplies and that it gets messy with elevators, huts on fire, tactical crossbows, and ziplines among others.

More enemies

BGMI Version 2.8 also brings new enemies to the game. The update brings three frightening variations of Zombies, which includes the Mutant, the tall and intimidating Berserker that wields weapons and shields in its right arm, and the agile Ripper that can leap and dash quickly to attack and evade blows.

More weapons and abilities

The game developer says that as players will encounter various zombies including the Rage Berserkers as they navigate through the Aerolith Lab. Once players conquer these zombies, they will get extraordinary abilities, which includes Mutation Gauntlets – massive arm-mounted weapons that deliver devastating melee assaults, along with a Smash ability that can obliterate anything in their paths. In addition to this, players will also get the razor-sharp Mutation Blade that is made for swiftly carving through the enemies as the players sprint across the battlegrounds.

Players can also hop aboard the Maglev Hoverboard that can be acquired from the Lab, to traverse both land and sea efficiently. Additionally, the company has also added a gunpowder-loaded Crossbow, which has delayed explosion when it hits an object. The company has provided adjusted attributes to AUG and FAMAS. It has also added the ability to use Honey Badger and ACE32 guns in Arena mode.

New Royal Pass

Lastly, the company has added a new Beach and Pool party-themed Royale Pass A2. “Start the RP adventure by obtaining the truly customizable Serene Rapture Set (Lv.1), upgradable Marine Evolution – UMP45 (Lv. 1), Blissful Beachfront Finish and a lot more,” the company said adding these rewards can be attained by completing the RP missions to reach the corresponding level.