Indus Battle Royale will feature the Indian Olympic Pistol Shooter Heena Sidhu as a new character.

SuperGaming has roped in Indian Olympic pistol shooter Heena Sidhu for its Indus Battle Royale project. The Olympic athlete will be featured in the Indus Battle Royale game as a playable character. This comes as a Women’s day announcement by the Pune-based game developer. Also Read - Indus pre-registrations to cross one million, community playtest 3 date revealed

Also Read - Made in India Indus Battle Royale's pre-registration rewards revealed, iOS registrations to begin soon

“I was surprised to see an Indian game studio take so much care and attention to detail, especially in terms of shooting and gun play and how all of it translates into Indus,” said Heena Sidhu.

“It’s something I noticed as an athlete and an avid gamer, which made collaborating with SuperGaming all the more easier.”

Heena and Mor Ni Indus

The first look at Heena’s character has been revealed and she appears to be fully armored with a striking and charismatic look. In addition to Heena, Supergaming also revealed Mor-Ni.

Mor-Ni is another character that will be coming to the game alongside Heena. However, Mor-Ni appears to be depicting India’s rich and grounded look with a futuristic taste.

“Mor-Ni is an expression of India’s rich history with a look into the future,” said Roby John, Chief Executive Officer at SuperGaming.

“The initial thought was trying to answer how Indian culture such as the well-established, recognisable symbols like the Indian peacock and Indo-fashion elements would look like from the lens of Indo-Futurism, which being highly inspired from the idea of creating a strong female character that exudes elegance, glamour, pride, and confidence.”

Although both characters have been revealed, they will be only available for everyone to witness when the game launches. Indus is currently up for pre-registrations on Google’s Play Store for Android devices.

The game is said to soon go live for pre-registrations on App Store for iPhone and iPad.

In related news, SuperGaming did the third playtest of the Indus Battle Royale. The playtest was held in Surat where users were able to get access to the latest build of the game.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 4:07 PM IST
