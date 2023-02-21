Supergaming’s Indus Battle Royale went for pre-registrations sometime back for Android on Play Store. Earlier this month, the company revealed that the game has crossed 500,000 pre-registrations on the Play Store while also revealing the pre-registration rewards. Also Read - Made in India Indus Battle Royale's pre-registration rewards revealed, iOS registrations to begin soon

Now, in only a few weeks, the game’s pre-registrations are about to cross the one million mark. On this occasion, Supergaming has revealed the next community playtest date. It has also revealed a host of improvements the game will go through before the Playtest.

Indus Battle Royale Community Playtest date is here

Before the game is released, Supergaming is testing it and polishing it for the final release. The company has been conducting community playtests of the game, and now, it is prepping for the 3rd community playtest.

The community playtest 03 will be conducted on February 25 in Surat at White Orange Software. At the community playtest in Surat, players will get access to the latest build of the game. Players will be able to play the game with developers and community members of Indus.

There are a host of changes that the game has gone through considering the feedback from previous community playtests. For the unversed, the last community playtest was held in November in Bengaluru.

The new build that players will be able to play at the community playtest 3 will include the following improvements and changes.

Better graphics and smoother visuals

New playable paragons (characters)

New paragon skins

New weapons

Map improvements

Mini-map upgrades

Slide feature

Customisable controls

Supply drops

Weapon testing facility (to try before landing on the Virlok map)

Apart from this, Indus will soon go up for pre-registrations on iOS devices, as confirmed by the company.

Indus will be a made-in-India game offering a battle royale experience. It will have a floating island map called Virlok. The game will be free-of-cost and will be launched on mobile, PC, and consoles.

The upcoming Indian game will go against the likes of COD Warzone mobile, PUBG New State, Valorant, and others. In case you are wondering about Apex Legends, the game’s shutting down for mobile devices later this year.

Also, Riot’s Valorant is poised to launch a mobile port soon. Considering Valorant’s popularity on PC, Indus sure has stiff competition.