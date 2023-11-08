comscore
  • GTA: Grand Theft Auto 6 to reportedly be announced this week, trailer next month

As per a report, Rockstar will not only announce Grand Theft Auto 6 in the coming days, but also release its trailer next month.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Nov 08, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

‎GTA 6 will be a significant upgrade

Story Highlights

  • Rockstar will reportedly end its silence on the upcoming GTA 6 game this week.
  • The studio is said to release the game's trailer next month.
  • Rockstar will also complete its 25th anniversary in December.

Take-Two Interactive’s Rockstar Games is reported to announce the much-anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto 6 (a.k.a GTA 6), this week. The company is also said to release its trailer as early as next month.

Now, this isn’t the first time we have heard such a rumor about the game. GTA 6 is probably the most-awaited game for years now, which means, rumors about its release are all over the place. But this one comes from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the Rockstar’s plans.

Also, it’s worth noting that Rockstar will complete its 25th anniversary in December. That said, it’s a good time for the company to reveal a teaser or trailer of the GTA 5 successor next month. But if we go by the announcement timeline, that’s this week, it’s dicey and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Rockstar itself is yet to confirm when it plans to launch the game. But when it does, it will most likely be one of the most sold games. The existing, Grand Theft Auto 5 a.k.a GTA 5, has sold more than 185 million copies, which makes it the second-best-selling video game of all time. Wonder who’s the first? It’s Minecraft, but it is available on mobile as well, so it has an edge there.

Rockstar for the last couple of years has been focusing on the upcoming GTA 6, as per reports. In fact, an ex-Rockstar Games employee, Jon Young, revealed that the company has worked on the game since 2015, that’s 2 years after the release of GTA 5.

There’s not just one but two reasons for Rockstar to announce the GTA 6 this year. As aforementioned, Rockstar completes its 25th anniversary next month. And the second reason is that GTA 5 completed a decade in September this year, that’s 10 years.

With that said, get ready as something from Rockstar might come up as you read this article. For the unversed, GTA 6’s early gameplay footage was leaked sometime back. The footage showcased the in-game world, which had polarising opinions. Soon after that, Rockstar cleared the air and said that there was a network intrusion leading to the footage leak.

The company also confirmed that it will properly introduce the game when it’s ready. If we go by the rumors, this time around, GTA 6 will have two protagonists – a man named Jason and a woman named Lucia. If that’s believed then this will be the first GTA game with a female protagonist.

